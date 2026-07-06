mfg Solicitors enhances Team with new addition

Mfg Solicitors has enhanced its nationally acclaimed Contentious Probate team with the appointment of specialist lawyer Samantha Evans at its Kidderminster office. Evans will advise clients on a broad range of complex issues, including disputed estates, inheritance claims, and challenges to the validity of wills. She joins mfg from Worcester-based Bradley Haynes Law and is set to become a key member of the team as she works closely with Andrew Chandler, the partner and head of the department. Andrew Chandler said “Samantha is an extremely talented and committed solicitor, so we are delighted to welcome her to the firm. She joins us at a time when more and more individuals look to us for specialist advice around extremely complex wills, inheritance and estate disputes. She is already making a strong impression with clients, which highlights what an important appointment this is for the department.”

Additionally, Evans expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm: “I wanted to join mfg Solicitors due to its exceptionally strong regional and national reputation. I worked closely with the firm on several occasions while at my previous company and was always impressed by their expertise, professionalism and pragmatic approach. Joining the team at this stage of my career is a wonderful opportunity and I’m looking forward to making an impact in the months and years ahead.”

The Contentious Probate department at mfg Solicitors has consistently been recognised as one of the leading teams in its field, as highlighted in the prestigious Legal 500 guide. It is also one of the UK’s largest specialist contentious probate teams, with partner Robert Weston making a notable contribution to this reputation, as he has been named in the Legal 500’s ‘Hall of Fame’ for five consecutive years.