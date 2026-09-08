McHale Group celebrates 25 years of growth

Founded in 2001 by Andrew McHale in Altrincham, the firm has evolved significantly over the years, expanding from its initial focus on criminal law into a full-service legal practice. Joint chief executives Adam Horner and Kamil Tomaszewski are set to lead the business into a new phase, which includes expanding operations with new offices in Manchester and Cheshire, alongside ongoing discussions for targeted acquisitions. Andrew, now group chairman, expressed gratitude to the team's efforts, stating, “It’s been a rollercoaster ride over the past 25 years, and I feel blessed that so many great people have been part of the journey.”

The business's continued success has been reflected in its fee income surpassing the £10m mark for the first time as of May 31, a significant milestone that both Adam and Kamil acknowledged. Adam remarked, “Reaching our 25th anniversary milestone with a record year in which fee income exceeded £10m is a huge achievement,” while Kamil added, “The £10m milestone is significant for the group and one we are incredibly proud of.”

The firm employs 152 staff across various locations, including Altrincham, Stockport, and London, and aims to enhance its service offerings, particularly considering the addition of immigration advice for businesses. Recent senior appointments within the leadership team are seen as integral to the group’s expansion strategy, with investments in staff training through an in-house leadership academy. The anniversary was celebrated at Bowdon Cricket Club, highlighting the group’s achievements and community ties, with nearly 400 attendees.

As the McHale Group celebrates its history and looks toward the future, it remains committed to its core values while pursuing ambitious plans for growth and continued success in the legal sector. The confidence in the group’s trajectory is palpable among its leadership and staff, with plans to leverage this pivotal moment for future advancements.