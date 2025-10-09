Joining him are Brett Dixon as vice president and Dana Denis-Smith as deputy vice president. The third president from Wales, Mark is dedicated to supporting the next generation of solicitors regardless of background. With 28 years in property and private law and currently a lecturer at the University of Law, Mark has actively engaged with various Law Societies since 2010, showcasing leadership in Cheshire and North Wales.

Upon his appointment, Mark Evans stated, “I am honoured to serve as Law Society president as we round out our bicentennial year. During my presidential year I look forward to championing the profession in England and Wales and demonstrating to the next generation that there is a place for them in the legal sector.” Highlighting the issue of ‘legal deserts’, Mark aims to advocate for non-traditional routes into the profession and enhance access to justice for all communities.

Mark also presented his vision of a profession fit for the future, referencing a Law Society report that predicts the admission of 33,000 solicitors by 2027. He said, “There are still significant challenges for prospective solicitors, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds,” emphasising the need for equal opportunities across Wales and England.

In his role, he will introduce the Get Involved Strategy to encourage engagement from solicitors of diverse backgrounds, aiming to improve their influence on key decisions impacting their practice. Mark expressed, “Solicitors are part of a diverse community, with many volunteering their time to strengthen the profession locally and nationally.”

He is equally committed to addressing solicitor wellbeing, collaborating with sector partners to emphasise mental health and support mechanisms. Mark reflected on the pressures within the profession, stating, “Long hours, high workloads and client care can have an impact on solicitors.” He aims to promote vital conversations surrounding mental health to foster a more inclusive environment for solicitors to thrive.