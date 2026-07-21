LSB seeks leaders for new roles

The Legal Services Board (LSB) is making significant strides towards a transformative shift in the regulation of legal services by recruiting experienced leaders for three key senior positions. This recruitment effort is part of a strategic initiative to enhance risk-based, targeted, and proportionate oversight while streamlining its policy programme. The LSB is looking to fill the roles of Director of Regulatory Oversight, Head of Performance and Oversight, and Head of Policy, Development and Delivery.

Richard Orpin, the Chief Executive of the LSB, stated, “We’re at a pivotal moment for the LSB, and I am delighted to share these exciting opportunities.” He elaborated on the significance of these roles, emphasising that they will augment the organisation’s capacity to adopt a more proactive, intelligence-led and outcomes-focused approach to regulatory oversight. Orpin expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: “They will help us to make sure that the LSB can identify emerging risks early, drive improvements in regulatory performance, foster innovation and promote growth.”

The Director of Regulatory Oversight will step into a newly established and critical position within the LSB’s organisational framework. This individual will manage a new directorate that consolidates various teams to effectively execute statutory regulatory oversight during a pivotal phase for the legal services sector. The successful candidate will be responsible for creating and maintaining a high-performing team capable of providing deep insights into the activities of the regulators monitored by the LSB, ensuring oversight remains both proportionate and effective.

The newly created role of Head of Performance and Oversight will serve as an essential leadership function within the LSB’s Regulatory Oversight Directorate. This position will report directly to the Director of Regulatory Oversight and will focus on delivering the LSB’s statutory oversight functions. A core responsibility of this role will be leading risk-based and evidence-led oversight of frontline regulators, ensuring that regulatory performance is monitored effectively and timely interventions are made when necessary.

Finally, the Head of Policy, Development and Delivery will assume leadership over the LSB’s policy programme, aligned with a three-year strategy currently under development. This role involves overseeing the formulation and implementation of regulatory policies, engaging closely with frontline regulators and key stakeholders to ensure that the organisation’s policy initiatives prioritize consumer outcomes, encourage innovation, and support a robust legal services market.