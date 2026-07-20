Legal action against UK insurer arises

A group of former South African workers from Connectaquote (CAQ) has initiated legal action against UK-based insurance company Business Insurance Solutions Limited (BISL) and its former chairman Paul Steffens. The workers allege that they were bullied and forced out of their jobs when they attempted to assert their rights. According to the claim, BISL intervened to reduce their wages and subsequently shut down the company instead of addressing their grievances in South African labour courts. Workers who did not raise complaints were allegedly re-hired as consultants by a new entity.

The legal proceedings have faced challenges concerning jurisdiction, with a High Court hearing scheduled for July 2026 to decide whether the claims will be resolved in England or South Africa. The 30 ex-CAQ employees contend that BISL, under Steffens' influence, dictated their pay and conditions. They claim retaliation ensued after filing complaints with South Africa's labour authority.

During a heated phone call, Steffens reportedly threatened to bankrupt Connectaquote unless the employees withdrew their legitimate grievances. “You don’t negotiate with terrorists… you blow their brains out,” he allegedly stated in reference to the workers. This interaction allegedly occurred shortly before CAQ's liquidation, which the claimants believe was an attempt to avoid legal accountability. Additional allegations against BISL involve attempts to drastically cut wages and unfair recovery of earnings already paid.

Leigh Day, the law firm representing the workers, has indicated that the case could set important precedents regarding multinational companies’ accountability for labour law violations. Partner Alex Wessely expressed the firm’s commitment to holding UK-domiciled businesses accountable for their actions abroad, stating that their clients deserve respect and protection under the law.

One former employee reflected on the impact of losing their jobs, saying “We worked long, difficult hours so our children and families could have better futures – only to have everything taken away from us.”