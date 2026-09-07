Lawfront continues expansion with firm acquisitions

On 8 September, Lawfront, a prominent legal services group in the UK, announced the acquisition of two firms from its group—Fisher Jones Greenwood (FJG) and Farleys. This latest development solidifies Lawfront’s influence in the regional legal market, as the total number of acquisitions rises to 18 over a five-year span. FJG, based in Essex and Suffolk, has taken on Giles Wilson, a well-established firm in Leigh-on-Sea comprising 35 members. This move not only boosts FJG’s growth but also expands its high-performing Private Client practice by introducing a dedicated Vulnerable Client team.

Farleys, a Lancashire-based firm, has simultaneously strengthened its regional presence through the acquisition of Houldsworth Solicitors, a firm located in Clitheroe. This marks Farleys' third acquisition since joining Lawfront, and the integration of Houldsworth’s full team further enhances the range of expertise available to clients. The continuity of client relations is a top priority, ensuring that existing Houldsworth clients will benefit from broader access to services while retaining trusted connections.

Peter Martin-Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Lawfront, stated that “These latest deals highlight Lawfront’s ongoing commitment to backing its firms to go for growth.” He emphasised that both acquisitions will enable FJG and Farleys to fortify their standing as regional leaders, propelling them towards accelerated expansion. According to him, Lawfront’s strategy revolves around nurturing firms with potential by offering technological support, capital, and operational backing. He added, “In short, we provide regional leaders with national scale.”

Doug Field OBE, Managing Partner of FJG, expressed excitement about the acquisition, describing it as a significant moment for the firm, which now operates in the largest cities in Essex. He remarked, “Giles Wilson is exactly the kind of business we want to join us: successful, respected, deeply connected to its communities and, above all, full of talented people.” Field highlighted the importance of local relationships and the ambition of FJG under the Lawfront umbrella.

Ian Liddle, Managing Partner of Farleys, also welcomed the integration of Houldsworth Solicitors, saying, “We are delighted to welcome the Houldsworth Solicitors team to Farleys.” He underscored the importance of retaining the full team to maintain trusted relationships with clients during this transition. Liddle also noted that this acquisition enhances Farleys' local presence in Lancashire while preserving the personal approach clients value. With Lawfront's support, he affirmed, “We will continue to invest in our people, our services and our regional footprint.”