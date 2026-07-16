Law Society highlights attacks on lawyers in Zimbabwe

The Law Society of England and Wales has today urged the United Nations to closely examine the situation in Zimbabwe regarding the troubling rise of intimidation, attacks, and politically motivated prosecutions faced by lawyers and human rights defenders. Since the last Universal Period Review in 2022, the environment for legal professionals in Zimbabwe has become increasingly perilous, with widespread fears of surveillance, harassment, and other forms of intimidation arising simply from the lawful execution of their duties. Concerns are particularly heightened surrounding diminishing judicial independence and the shrinking civil space across the nation.

“We are deeply concerned that lawyers have continued to face physical attacks, threats, surveillance and intimidation just for doing their job,” said Law Society president Mark Evans. Many legal practitioners report feeling most at risk, especially when representing activists, journalists, and protestors. Evans also pointed to the implications of a lack of judicial independence in these circumstances. “These attacks are exacerbated by a lack of judicial independence," he noted. "Amendments to the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe have progressively eroded constitutional safeguards for judicial independence, which guarantee the independence of the courts."

Such changes have not only affected the immediate safety of lawyers but have also undermined the overall separation of powers within the government. Evans highlighted that concerns regarding judicial partiality, opaque appointment processes, lack of accountability, and judicial misconduct have all intensified under these new constraints. He strongly recommended that judicial appointments adhere to global standards of integrity, transparency, accountability, and public involvement.

In concluding his remarks, Mark Evans stated, “All attacks on lawyers must be promptly, independently and impartially investigated, while perpetrators are quickly brought to justice and outcomes made public.” He emphasised the crucial role lawyers play in safeguarding human rights, urging the UN to utilise this evidence to call for greater protection of legal professionals to enable them to represent clients without the shadows of intimidation or interference hanging over them.