LAVA Advisory Partners opens New York office

LAVA Advisory Partners, a London-based mid-market M&A advisory firm, has officially launched its first permanent office in the US, nestled in the renowned Chrysler Building in New York City. This strategic move comes alongside the appointment of experienced M&A professionals Carlo Porreca and Helen Dixon as Partners, marking a significant milestone in the firm's international expansion aimed at connecting US investors with LAVA’s operations across UK and European transactions.

This establishment is a direct result of LAVA’s recent £8 million funding agreement with Beechbrook Capital, enhancing its capabilities to cater to US private equity investors interested in UK and European markets. Porreca, with nearly two decades of industry experience, will lead LAVA’s US sponsor coverage, focusing on sectors such as B2B, healthcare, and technology-enabled services, while Dixon will utilise her extensive transactional expertise to support cross-border financial due diligence.

The firm’s partner roster has seen significant growth in under 18 months, expanding from two to six partners. Simon Woodcock, a partner at LAVA Advisory Partners, emphasised the need for a dedicated US presence, stating that “with the massive influx of overseas capital hitting the UK market, there was an obvious need for a fully owned and dedicated US presence to be able to bring the broadest range of investor options to our UK clients.” He expressed enthusiasm for how having Porreca and Dixon on the ground will enhance client relations.

Porreca, in his new role, stated “I’ve spent much of my career connecting business owners with investors, often across different markets. LAVA’s deep understanding of the UK and European business landscape, combined with my US sponsor relationships and knowledge, gives us an unprecedented opportunity to put the most relevant opportunities in front of the right people, for the best possible results.” This perspective aligns with Dixon's comments on working across UK and US transactions, as she explained, "I’m excited to bring that perspective to LAVA’s cross-border work, helping our clients anticipate how they will be viewed by international investors and ensuring they are positioned to make the most of those opportunities."

Located in the iconic Chrysler Building on Lexington Avenue, the new office represents a transformative step for LAVA Advisory Partners. The firm is poised to leverage its deeper investment connections and expanding expertise as it continues to enhance its services for clients engaged in international transactions.