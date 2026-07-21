Lathrop GPM and HG Law combine

Lathrop GPM and HG Law have announced their upcoming combination, which will be effective from January 1, 2027. This strategic move will see HG Law, a renowned intellectual property firm with offices in San Jose, New York, and London, join forces with Lathrop GPM. The combination introduces 27 attorneys and 23 patent agents to Lathrop GPM, increasing its attorney headcount by approximately 7.5% to 370 and pushing the firm’s revenue to around £300 million. Lathrop GPM aims to bolster its Intellectual Property practice significantly by incorporating HG Law's expertise in engineering-driven patent law, particularly within complex engineering disciplines.

Cameron Garrison, Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM, expressed that "the addition of HG Law is transformative for the engineering side of our IP practice." He emphasised the importance of HG Law’s contributions in technology and media areas within their full-service intellectual property capabilities.

Gregory Lundell, Managing Committee Member of HG Law, remarked that "joining Lathrop GPM is a tremendous opportunity for our clients, our attorneys, and our firm." The partnership will grant HG Law’s lawyers access to a broader platform and pose significant advantages for clients navigating high-value IP matters amidst a full-service framework.

This merger not only underlines Lathrop GPM's commitment to growth in Silicon Valley but also marks its entry into the New York and London markets, connecting the firm’s East Coast offices in Boston and Washington, D.C. The London office will enhance access to the UK and European intellectual property sectors.

In line with the new direction, Lathrop GPM has appointed James Velema as the new Practice Group Leader of the Intellectual Property Practice group, assisted by Kate Tompkins as Director of Practice Management. Velema expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am honoured to step into this role and to partner closely with Kate as we lead this exceptional team." Together, they will strive to strengthen the delivery of coordinated, high-impact IP counsel to clients dealing with evolving technologies.

Tompkins, who has been a pivotal figure since early 2021, will continue her leadership role, focusing on the group’s operations and development. Garrison stated that "Kate's continued leadership is critical to the ongoing success of the IP practice," highlighting the importance of collaborative leadership during this transition.

As part of the Lathrop GPM Intellectual Property Practice, the firm will offer a comprehensive suite of IP services including patent and trademark prosecution, copyright law, and technology transactions. Notably, HG Law brings specialised engineers experienced in a diverse range of technologies, expanding Lathrop GPM's capabilities further into sectors like medical devices, telecommunications, and consumer products.

Lathrop GPM is an Am Law 200 law firm with over 400 attorneys spread across 18 offices globally, providing numerous legal services to businesses and individuals. This combination marks a promising development for the firms involved and their clients, indicating a robust future amidst an ever-evolving legal landscape