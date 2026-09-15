Lancashire prison expands capacity significantly

HMP Lancaster Farms is set to enhance its capacity by adding four new houseblocks, resulting in an increase from 584 to 824 prison places. This move represents more than a 40 per cent boost in the facility's capacity and is part of a significant Government initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of prison space in the UK. The expansion is designed to ensure that the country never faces a shortage of jail space, allowing for the effective incarceration of dangerous criminals.

Construction of the new houseblocks is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with the cells featuring modern security measures including reinforced windows specifically designed to counter threats like drones that may carry contraband into the facility. In addition to increased inmate capacity, a new workshop will be introduced to provide inmates with training and skills necessary for employment upon their release, thereby promoting rehabilitation and contributing to safer streets.

Catherine McKinnell, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, stated that “This Government is fixing the prison crisis it inherited – building the prison places needed to protect the public and take dangerous criminals off our streets.” She emphasised that these new developments at HMP Lancaster Farms are part of an ongoing effort, with over 3,300 new spaces delivered across the country in just over two years.

This expansion at Lancaster Farms is part of a broader initiative that includes plans for an additional 14,000 prison spaces by 2031, marking the largest prison expansion programme since the Victorian era. It follows the signing of a contract for the initial phase of construction of a new 1,700-place prison elsewhere in Lancashire, highlighting the Government's commitment to reducing crime rates and improving public safety.

In response to the urgent capacity crisis, the Government is investing £110m to expedite the creation of hundreds of new prison places, including the conversion of existing unused spaces within prison facilities. This investment will involve repurposing areas such as offices, laundry rooms, and storage facilities into functional cells to accommodate the growing number of inmates.

The Government's strategy also includes a focus on improving prison capacity by enabling faster removal of foreign national offenders and addressing the historic injustices associated with Imprisonment for Public Protection sentences, balancing fairness and public safety in the process.