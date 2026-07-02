Speculation around Andy Burnham possibly becoming Prime Minister is stimulating a reevaluation of Labour's ambitious "earned settlement" reform plan slated for autumn 2026. This initiative aims to overhaul the immigration system significantly, extending the standard settlement period from five years to ten and introducing a contribution-based framework that would allow migrants to qualify for settlement based on their economic and societal contributions.

However, these proposals have stirred apprehension for thousands of migrants currently residing in the UK, particularly because the Government may enforce the changes retrospectively, impacting those yet to secure their settlement. Historically, Burnham has advocated for a moderate immigration policy while also acknowledging a preference for decreasing net migration, leading to questions about how he would navigate these upcoming reforms.

Political pressure is undeniably a key factor in the decision-making process, especially with Labour facing challenges from Reform UK in multiple constituencies. Employers are voicing concerns that more stringent immigration controls could hinder economic growth, exacerbating labour shortages in critical sectors. The intersection of political strategy and economic requirements could lead to a compromise approach under a Burnham government.

Industry professionals predict that while the framework of the earned settlement policy may remain intact, targeted adjustments could accompany it to provide necessary protections for current migrants contributing to the economy. Rebecca Tester, Business Immigration partner at Constantine Law, emphasised that "the next Prime Minister will inherit one of the most complex immigration policy challenges in recent years." She further asserted that businesses need access to skilled workers to foster growth while the Government grapples with the need to showcase migration control.

Tester confidently stated, "Rather than abandoning the earned settlement proposals, we believe the more likely outcome is that a Burnham government would refine the policy—maintaining the principle that settlement should be earned while introducing sensible changes that reduce uncertainty for migrants already contributing to the UK economy." This transitional period leading up to the planned changes in autumn 2026 will be pivotal for all stakeholders involved, necessitating a careful balancing act between political pressures and the nation's economic needs.