Labour must deliver on leasehold promises

At this year’s Labour Party Conference, significant discussions surrounding leasehold reform are expected, and Mark Chick, ALEP director and Senior Partner at Bishop & Sewell LLP, hopes for clarity on delivery timelines. He emphasises that reform must translate into tangible action, stating "we would like to hear more about how and when the Government intends to reach its intended destinations in this area," a sentiment echoed throughout the conference discussions.

The urgency of leasehold reform is heightened by emerging data that highlights the widening disparity between house and flat prices. According to Zoopla’s analysis, average house prices have surged by 43% since 2016, while the increase for flats has been a mere 10%. This trend has led to houses now costing 1.7 times more than flats, marking the widest gap recorded in three decades. Chick notes that the uncertain future surrounding leasehold legislation contributes to this imbalance, as "prolonging uncertainty will affect the decisions of buyers, sellers and lenders" and risks creating a two-tier housing market.

The implications of this disparity are profound, especially for first-time buyers. With rising prices and prevalent uncertainty surrounding leasehold reforms, potential buyers may reconsider investing in flats, leading to a stagnation in the market. If existing flat owners struggle to sell, it could delay their moves and create a ripple effect throughout the housing chain.

Chick highlights the importance of addressing these issues within the broader context of housing policy. People in urban areas, where houses may be financially out of reach, rely on flats as a viable entry point into home ownership. He stresses that leasehold reform should not undermine confidence in this aspect of the market, stating “steps are taken to encourage realistic engagement with the market."

The newly introduced Your First Home scheme aims to facilitate purchases of flats, which underscores the need for restoring confidence in this segment of the housing market. However, Chick warns against rushing the implementation of reforms, asserting that "urgency must not mean haste." There are critical questions that remain concerning the complexities involved in maintaining apartment buildings and ensuring that crucial financing considerations are met.

Chick insists that all stakeholders, including lawyers, valuers, lenders, developers, and managing agents, should be consulted to ensure the final legislation is both ambitious and practical. He concludes with a clear call to action for the Labour Party: "publish the final Bill, provide a joined-up implementation timetable and use professional expertise to get the detail right." Only through decisive and well-planned actions can the Labour Party transition leasehold reform from mere political rhetoric to a framework that genuinely benefits homeowners and engages with the realities of the housing market.