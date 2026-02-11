Knights, the UK's regional legal and professional services business, has further solidified its position in Cardiff with the recent appointment of Clare Good as a Partner in Property Litigation. Having amassed over a decade of litigation experience, Clare is well-versed in the nuances of the Welsh market as well as the distinctions between Welsh and English law.

Specialising in residential property litigation, Clare has a wealth of expertise that includes providing advice on the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016. She offers insights on both general provisions and specific scenarios, such as service occupancy arrangements, charities, and universities. Additionally, Clare assists clients with rental disputes and landlord responsibilities in both England and Wales, handling land disputes involving easements, boundaries, restrictive covenants, and ownership issues.

Clare’s comprehensive service extends to commercial property litigation, where she advises landlords and tenants on matters including rent reviews, break notices, forfeiture, dilapidations, and covenant disputes. Her experience with complex dilapidations claims allows her to provide strategic counsel to both commercial landlords and tenants. Furthermore, Clare has represented numerous GP practices in disputes with private and public sector landlords over leases, service charges, and rent issues.

Clare's arrival is timely, coinciding with a phase of rapid growth for Knights in Cardiff, just months after the firm marked its entry into the Welsh capital. Now, Knights boasts ten Partners within a talented team of 17 professionals based at Brunel House in Cardiff, each bringing a diverse set of skills across varying service lines, including dispute resolution, corporate, real estate, banking, private client, family, property litigation, and construction.

Clare Good expressed her enthusiasm about joining Knights, stating "I’m really excited to have joined Knights, who are the standout regional professional services firm nationally. The firm’s unique one team approach and national scale, combined with its growing local presence in South Wales and across the South of England as a whole, provides a brilliant platform to deliver excellent service for clients. I am already seeing the benefit of working as part of such a talented team."

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, shared his thoughts on Clare's appointment, saying "Clare is a talented lawyer who is a fantastic addition to not only our Property Litigation team nationally, but also our Cardiff office which continues to go from strength to strength. I’m delighted to have Clare onboard with yet more talented professionals set to join us in 2026 as we look to deliver on our ambitious plans for growth."

Ranked within the top 50 UK law firms based on revenue, Knights offers a broad spectrum of services to both business clients and private individuals, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the legal field.