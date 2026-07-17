Kingsley Napley reports strong growth and strategy

Kingsley Napley has announced its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2026, revealing revenues of £77.3 million, which reflects an 8% increase compared to the previous year. This impressive growth translates to a net profit of £23.3 million, also up by 8%, while the profit per equity partner (PEP) has seen a 4% rise to £413,000. The results signify strong upward momentum for the firm as it unveils a strategic vision for expansion, led by new Managing Partner Matt Meyer, who assumed his role on 1 April 2025.

Under Meyer’s leadership, Kingsley Napley's new strategy emphasises its core areas, including advisory and transactional matters, disputes and investigations, as well as private client and family services. The firm aims to be agile, flexible, and responsive to emerging opportunities and market dynamics. Meyer commented “I am very pleased with these results, but even more excited for the next phase of our journey, which I expect will see us achieve a real step-change in our growth and profitability."

The firm’s approach centres around maintaining its independence while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, with a strong international outlook supported by data and innovation. Recently, Kingsley Napley launched a new visual identity that reinforces its commitment to independence and ambition. Meyer further noted “Our new strategy is not simply about financial results, however. It is about success measured in the widest sense – by our impact on clients, on the law, on the communities we serve and the growth of our colleagues.”

Over the past year, Kingsley Napley has continued its investment in nurturing the next generation of legal talent, welcoming new partners such as Kelly Greig, Silvia Devecchi, Romilly Holland, Tim Lowles, Tristan Cox-Chung, Paul Davidoff, and Kiran Vasudeva. The firm has also accelerated its technological investments through a partnership with Kalisa, resulting in the launch of KNavigate—a sophisticated AI-driven knowledge platform that will benefit both clients and employees.

Kingsley Napley has received recognition for its achievements during the year, with its Criminal Litigation practice being named Financial Crime and Investigations Team of the Year at the Chambers HNW awards. Furthermore, the firm was acknowledged at the FT Innovative Lawyers Awards for its collaboration with tech startup Let's Think, showcasing its commitment to innovative solutions.