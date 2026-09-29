King & Spalding welcomes Julie Chapuy

King & Spalding announced today that Julie Chapuy, a seasoned commercial disputes lawyer, has joined the firm’s Paris office as a partner. This move is part of the firm’s ongoing strategic expansion within its International Disputes practice group. Chapuy focuses on advising clients facing complex, high-value commercial disputes, particularly those related to financial services, banking, capital markets, shareholder conflicts, and post-acquisition disputes. She also handles cartel damages and other follow-on claims, as well as settlement strategy and enforcement proceedings.

Laurent Bensaid, Office Managing Partner in Paris, remarked that “Julie is a seasoned French litigator, who gives our Paris office an important new addition when it comes to providing clients with high-end solutions to disputes-related matters.” Bensaid further emphasised Chapuy's driven and ambitious nature, stating that “that background opens opportunities for collaboration with our transactional and white-collar practices in Paris and beyond.”

Chapuy arrives from Freshfields and holds a master’s degree in management from EDHEC Business School, along with a master's in business and tax law from Universite de Nancy. She is the second disputes partner to join the Paris office this month, following Thomas Voisin's addition. The firm has been bolstering its international disputes team, highlighted by the recent recruitment of eight partners, led by prominent arbitration partner Gary Born from Wilmer Hale, to its offices in London, New York, and Washington, D.C. Alongside Chapuy and Voisin, the new partners include Charlie Caher, Steven Finizio, Rachael Kent, Marleen Krueger, Jonathan Lim, Danielle Morris, and Franz Schwarz.

Chapuy expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, stating that “King & Spalding’s Paris office is a fantastic platform for me to further develop my practice, and I am excited about the touchpoints between disputes and areas such as corporate and commercial, M&A, corporate governance and cross-border matters.” She also noted the significance of joining a rapidly evolving International Disputes practice, saying, “This is a great chance for me to be part of that team and contribute to that drive.”