Justice system evolves in changing landscape

In her Mansion House speech delivered on 1 July 2026, Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales expressed her delight at the occasion amidst the City’s warmth and hospitality, noting the significance of her position as a woman leading both the City and the Judiciary. She remarked on the importance of visibility in leadership roles, stating that “it not only opens the door for others, but just as importantly it shows them that there is a door through which entry is open to all.” This sentiment encapsulated the evening's themes of diversity and accessibility within the judiciary, further emphasised by her collaboration with the Lord Chancellor to promote a diverse legal system that draws from varied talent across society.

Historical ties between the City and the legal profession were also highlighted, tracing back to the 12th century, illustrating how the City nurtured the development of the English legal system. “We could say then, that the City nurtured the development of our legal system,” she explained, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship that has evolved over the centuries. As commercial law evolved through various judicial reforms, including the recent establishment of the Business and Property Courts, Lady Chief Justice emphasised the need for ongoing development within the justice system, which must adapt to modern challenges while upholding the rule of law.

She acknowledged the recent significant changes within the senior judiciary, recognising the leadership roles of retiring judges and stressing the expertise of new appointees. “Within the judiciary we have a real depth and breadth of talent and experience,” she stated, reassuring those present of the judiciary's strength during this transitional period.

The Lady Chief Justice also pointed out that all reforms aim to bolster public confidence in the legal and financial services that the UK offers. Looking ahead, she reassured attendees of the commitment from the judiciary, government, and the City, proclaiming that "our commitment – Judiciary, Government and City – to the delivery of justice for all burns as brightly tonight as ever." The evening concluded with a heartfelt thanks to the Lady Mayor for her support as they envision a future where justice remains a universal right.