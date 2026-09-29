Insolvency Service strengthens strategy for growth

The Insolvency Service has launched a new strategy designed to shift the way support is offered to those facing financial difficulties, both personal and business-related. This initiative encourages individuals and businesses to seek assistance earlier, helping them navigate challenges before they escalate into more severe problems. By facilitating faster recovery processes, the agency aims to ensure that money and assets are returned to the economy more quickly.

The Insolvency Service emphasises the importance of addressing issues early. It asserts the necessity of spotting potential problems swiftly and guiding those in distress toward appropriate solutions. "Understandably, we are often seen as the organisation that steps in when things have already gone wrong," said Duncan Beach, Chief Executive Officer for the Insolvency Service. By promoting informed decisions at earlier stages, the agency hopes to contribute significantly to economic confidence and growth.

To combat abuse of the insolvency system, the strategy includes rigorous measures against businesses involved in misconduct. The agency will enhance its collaboration with Companies House and HMRC to identify fraud and other serious abuses sooner, particularly targeting instances of phoenix companies, which exploit corporate structures to evade paying debts. By 2028, a dedicated taskforce of 50 professionals is expected to deploy improved data analytics to detect and act on these high-risk cases swiftly.

In addition, the Insolvency Service aims to streamline the insolvency process for practitioners, reducing unnecessary burdens while ensuring high operational standards. Ben Hay, Legal Director in the fraud team at law firm VWV, remarked on the strategy's significance: "The new five-year strategy is certainly a welcome development." He noted the importance of the taskforce's role in assisting victims of fraud by helping them identify warning signs for phoenix companies early in the process.

Changes are already being implemented within the agency. The removal of the £90 Debt Relief Order fee and the establishment of a digital connection with debt advisers have already begun to improve the application process. Furthermore, the Redundancy Payments Service has been able to provide initial payments within 11 days for approximately 70,000 individuals each year, marking a substantial improvement in the speed of financial support.

The Insolvency Service's new strategy is not only about acting earlier but also about enhancing collaboration across various sectors to foster a more robust economic environment. This proactive approach will ultimately help promote resilience and instil greater confidence among businesses and consumers alike in the UK economy.