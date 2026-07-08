Hugh James welcomes two new partners

Hugh James has reinforced its nationally recognised Serious Injury practice following the appointments of Keith Cundall and Lee Hart as new partners. With Keith joining the Manchester office and Lee becoming part of the Southampton team, their arrival highlights the firm's commitment to enhancing its services across the UK. Keith Cundall brings over 19 years of experience representing individuals and families affected by serious injury and fatal incidents, including those resulting from traffic collisions, workplace incidents, and cycling accidents. Previously associated with Fieldfisher, he is esteemed for his work on complex high-value claims, particularly pertaining to life-altering injuries like brain and spinal cord injuries as well as amputations. He also possesses significant expertise in fatal claims, providing representation for bereaved families at inquests and in subsequent civil proceedings, including notable experience in representing families affected by large-scale industrial catastrophes, such as the Didcot Power Station collapse.

Lee Hart enters Hugh James with over three decades of experience in serious injury litigation, known for his proactive approach in guiding severely injured clients and their families through the claims process. He has been commended for his ability to secure essential treatment, rehabilitation, care, and support for those in need. Moving from Clarke Willmott, he has proven his adeptness in managing high-value, intricate catastrophic injury claims with clarity and compassion. The Serious Injury practice at Hugh James, headed by partners Cari Sowden-Taylor and Ciaran McCabe, has evolved into one of the UK's most esteemed teams in catastrophic injury law, noted for delivering landmark settlements and award-winning client care across the nation.

Earlier this year, the team also welcomed two new Senior Associates, Kate Samuel from Admiral Law and Chris-Marie Niemela from Thompsons, with four newly qualified solicitors and several paralegals set to join in the coming months. With a total of 60 specialists now operating across its UK offices, the Hugh James Serious Injury team has been recognised by Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners for its expertise. These recent appointments signify yet another critical step in the team's growth strategy.

Cari Sowden-Taylor, Joint Head of the Serious Injury team, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Keith and Lee to Hugh James. They are both highly respected practitioners with outstanding reputations for delivering exceptional outcomes for people whose lives have been changed by serious injury or bereavement. Their expertise, commitment and client-focused approach make them an excellent fit for our team and our values.” Ciaran McCabe, the other Joint Head of the Serious Injury team, confirmed that "these appointments reflect the continued growth and ambition of our Serious Injury practice. We are investing in exceptional people at every level to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality representation, rehabilitation support and access to justice for our clients.”

In reflecting on his move to Hugh James, Lee Hart remarked, “At Hugh James, there is a clear focus on achieving the very best outcomes for people whose lives have been changed by catastrophic injury, and on providing the support they and their families need to rebuild their lives and look to the future with confidence. I am excited to work alongside such talented colleagues and to contribute to the continued success and growth of the team while helping seriously injured clients secure the rehabilitation, care and compensation they need to move forward.” Similarly, Keith Cundall added, “I am delighted to join Hugh James in Manchester and to support its ambitions for strong growth in the region. My new colleagues are exceptional lawyers, renowned as specialists, with strong client values and a collaborative culture.”