Hill Dickinson strengthens corporate practice further

Leading commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has taken another significant step in its senior recruitment programme with the addition of corporate partner Ben Davies, who joins from Addleshaw Goddard’s private equity division. Based in Hill Dickinson’s Liverpool office, Ben brings a wealth of experience in domestic and cross-border M&A and corporate investment, especially in private equity transactions. He routinely provides counsel to mid-market private equity sponsors on both primary and secondary buyouts, as well as advising shareholders and management teams on their dealings with institutional and trade investors, alongside providing support to portfolio companies on bolt-on M&A and senior management equity arrangements.

Ben spent five years at the London branches of global US firms Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Morrison & Foerster prior to joining Addleshaw Goddard in 2022, where he worked across both their Manchester and London offices. His expertise and experience will contribute significantly to Hill Dickinson’s rapidly growing national corporate practice, which is among the leading mid-market private equity teams in the UK. Last year, this team successfully advised on M&A transactions valued at almost £2.8 billion, while also being recognised as the most active adviser to businesses listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Ben’s hiring follows a series of recent partner appointments, including Mike O’Halloran and Thomas Mieszkowski, marking the 16th senior hire within Hill Dickinson’s Business Services Group this year. This trend underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to growth and expansion. Fiona Parry, head of the business services group at Hill Dickinson, expressed her enthusiasm for Ben’s addition, stating "Ben is another excellent addition to our successful corporate practice and further demonstrates the momentum and ambition behind our senior recruitment programme."

Private equity remains a crucial growth area for Hill Dickinson, and Ben’s background in advising sponsors, management teams, and portfolio businesses on intricate transactions will enhance the firm’s capabilities. Michael Corcoran, head of corporate at Hill Dickinson, added "Ben's appointment further enhances our private equity credentials and strengthens an already thriving corporate team." He emphasised that Ben's experience in advising on sophisticated private equity-backed transactions complements the team’s existing offerings perfectly. As the firm continues to develop its national platform, attracting professionals like Ben ensures it remains well-equipped to assist clients with significant and strategically critical transactions both in the UK and internationally.