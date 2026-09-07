High Court judge to speak on AI

The anticipated role of artificial intelligence (AI) in expert witness evidence is emerging as one of the most critical topics within the legal profession. The Hon. Mrs Justice Joanna Smith KC DBE, a senior High Court judge, will take centre stage as the keynote speaker at this year's Bond Solon Expert Witness Conference in London, scheduled for Friday 6 November 2026.

Mrs Justice Smith, who serves as Deputy Chair of the Civil Justice Council's Working Group, is currently evaluating the necessity of new regulations to govern AI use by legal professionals when preparing court documents. This addresses a vital issue, particularly as a recent survey has unveiled concerning statistics regarding expert witnesses' trust in AI's integration into their work responsibilities. According to the Bond Solon and Law Society Gazette Expert Witness Survey 2025, a striking 89% of participants concurred that specific guidelines are essential for the application of AI by expert witnesses in the UK. Mrs Justice Smith's keynote address promises to equip delegates with a comprehensive and authoritative insight into the appropriate use of AI in their roles.

Mark Solon, the Conference chair and founder of Bond Solon, emphasised the urgency of this topic by stating that “AI is moving faster than the guidance around it, and experts need clarity, not confusion. Mrs Justice Smith's insight will help delegates navigate this with confidence.” The conference will additionally feature insights from distinguished academics and practitioners, including Professor Peter McBurney from King’s College London and Professor Katie Atkinson from the University of Liverpool, alongside Thomas Wood, a computer science expert. They will discuss the potentially dire consequences of misutilising AI, highlighting its capacity to lead to miscarriages of justice if expert witnesses apply it improperly.

Recognised as the largest gathering of expert witnesses in the UK, this conference is hosted at Church House in Westminster and is accessible virtually. With over 750 experts attending last year and 500 already registered for this year's event, the interest in the topic is palpable. The agenda will also spotlight several notable speakers, including Emma Price, a barrister at 5 Essex Chambers, who will address the lessons learned from her role in the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, which is set to release its final report later this year. Caroline Thompson, Special Counsel at Withers, will delve into expert liability since the landmark case of Jones v Kaney [2011] UKSC 13, offering practical guidance on managing complaints and claims.

Delegates at the conference, representing over 80 fields of expertise, will have the opportunity to attend parallel sessions tailored to Family, Criminal, Commercial, and Medico-Legal work. The event will culminate in the Cardiff University and University of Aberdeen Bond Solon Expert Witness Certificate Awards Ceremony, followed by a networking drinks reception, fostering collaboration among experts.

Interestingly, the latest findings from the Bond Solon Law Society Expert Witness Survey 2026 are expected to be unveiled on the same day as the conference, adding another layer of significance to this event dedicated to advancing knowledge in expert witness practice. Further information on the Expert Witness Conference can be found here