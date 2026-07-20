High Court dismisses Grosvenor Developments appeal over affordable housing service charge indemnity

The High Court has dismissed an appeal by Grosvenor Developments Ltd against a county court ruling that it remains contractually liable for service charge shortfalls arising from limits on what it could charge affordable housing tenants, in a judgement handed down on 20 July 2026.

The case, Grosvenor Developments v Peter Parsons & Anor [2026] EWHC 1827 (Ch), turned on the proper construction of two documents attached to a 2011 agreement for lease relating to a flat at Parkside Place, Cambridge: a draft lease and a separate one-page document referred to as the Rider. Mr Justice Adam Johnson was asked to resolve what he described as an evident tension between the two, each dealing with the same subject matter in apparently different ways.

Peter Parsons agreed in December 2011 to acquire a long lease of the flat once Grosvenor had completed construction, later assigning the benefit of that agreement to his wife, Anne von Rabenau, who became tenant when the lease was executed in 2013. The flat formed part of a wider development on land owned by the Cambridge and Peterborough Fire Authority, in respect of which Grosvenor had entered into a planning obligation under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, committing it to provide affordable housing units. That obligation capped annual increases to the service charge payable by affordable housing tenants at RPI plus 0.5 per cent, a limit described in the agreement as the RPI Variation.

The dispute centred on who should bear any shortfall arising where that cap prevented Grosvenor recovering the full cost of services from affordable housing occupiers. The draft lease, and the final lease that followed it in materially the same terms, provided that any such shortfall would be spread among the other tenants of the development, leaving Grosvenor with no residual liability. The Rider, however, stated that Grosvenor would be responsible for all costs and expenses associated with performance of its section 106 obligations, subject to two narrow carve-outs relating to the maintenance of entry gates and the provision of public transport reports.

At first instance, HHJ Karen Walden-Smith held that the Rider took precedence as between Grosvenor and Ms von Rabenau, characterising it as a contractual indemnity that entitled her to recover from Grosvenor any element of her service charge attributable to the RPI Variation shortfall, notwithstanding the contrary mechanism in the lease itself.

On appeal, Grosvenor argued that the judge had been wrong to read the Rider as an indemnity without regard to the draft lease's contrary provisions, and that in any event a shortfall arising from a cap on recoverable charges was not properly characterised as a "cost or expense" within the meaning of the Rider.

Mr Justice Johnson rejected both grounds. He held that the natural and ordinary meaning of the Rider's opening words, confirming that Grosvenor "will be responsible for all costs and expenses" connected with the section 106 obligations, was not confined to a static acknowledgement of the existing position but extended to future liabilities, a reading reinforced by the forward-looking nature of the two express carve-outs. He further held that the Rider and the draft lease could be read coherently together: the Rider represented a bespoke contractual variation, agreed to secure Mr Parsons' willingness to proceed, sitting alongside standard form provisions that continued to apply to tenants without the benefit of such an arrangement.

On the second ground, the judge accepted the submission, made by Mr Parsons himself in his capacity as a retired chartered accountant appearing in person, that an inability to recover charges from affordable housing tenants necessarily created a cost that had to be absorbed by someone, and that the Rider's broad wording made that cost Grosvenor's to bear.

The appeal was dismissed, with no order as to costs.