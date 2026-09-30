High Court claims against Rio Tinto

More than 6,500 residents living near a mineral mine in Madagascar have taken legal action against the global mining company Rio Tinto plc and its subsidiary QIT Madagascar Minerals S.A (QMM), claiming that the operations have led to severe environmental contamination, affecting their health and livelihoods. The claims were submitted on 23 September 2026 and allege that acidic wastewater laden with uranium, lead, and various other metals has been released into the surrounding ecosystem in the Anosy region of southern Madagascar. This area is home to the now disputed mine, which is predominantly owned by the Rio Tinto Group.

The claimants argue that the toxic metals have permeated their bodies due to contaminated local water sources, which are crucial for their daily lives, supporting needs for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and irrigation. Notably, over 2,000 affected individuals are children who frequently bathe and play in these waters. The claimants live in dire poverty in one of the world’s poorest regions, relying heavily on natural resources that are now compromised due to the mine’s operations.

Testing conducted by the claimants’ representatives has revealed alarmingly high levels of lead and uranium within the community members, some results surpassing the World Health Organization's safety thresholds, necessitating medical treatments such as chelation therapy for one individual. Children are especially susceptible to lead exposure, which may cause lasting cognitive impairments and behavioural disorders, while uranium exposure poses significant health risks, from developmental damage to increased cancer rates.

In addition to these direct health concerns, claimants also allege that the mine has adversely impacted their everyday lives through reduced fish stocks, increased dust and noise pollution, and the destruction of flora vital for their livelihoods and cultural practices. Represented by the law firm Leigh Day, the claimants are pursuing compensation for damages incurred and seek court orders to remedy the environmental harm caused by the defendants while preventing any further contamination.

The mine operates by extracting ilmenite, monazite, and zirsill—minerals important for manufacturing products like titanium dioxide, which is a common ingredient in several consumer products. Despite the serious allegations and the environmental destruction that the mine has purportedly caused, Rio Tinto has denied any liability and has not engaged in efforts towards alternative dispute resolution.

Sophie Turner, a partner at Leigh Day, stated that the filing represents "a significant step in our clients’ long pursuit of justice and accountability." She expressed hope that Rio Tinto would heed the community’s concerns and take decisive actions to provide compensation and restore the damaged environment. The local residents remain hopeful for a constructive dialogue rather than enduring prolonged legal disputes while grappling with the detrimental effects of contamination.