HCR Law boosts Private Wealth team

In a strategic move to address the rising demand from high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, HCR Law has announced the expansion of its national Private Wealth team through three significant senior appointments. Precious Igbokwe joins as Partner, with Olga Tabenko and Kimberly Sayward stepping in as Legal Directors. This expansion bolsters the firm’s capacity to help clients safeguard and manage their wealth and assets on both a national and international scale.

Precious Igbokwe is situated in the London office and has a reputation for her expertise in helping high net worth individuals and families navigate wealth preservation, structuring, and transfer across generations. Her areas of specialisation include wills, trusts, estate planning, probate, and cross-border succession. As a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), she has earned recognition in the Legal 500 for her outstanding private client work.

Olga Tabenko, also operating from London, brings a wealth of experience in advising high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, particularly those with international ties and multi-jurisdictional assets. Her focus is on navigating the complexities of UK tax issues, encompassing residence, cross-border structuring, and inheritance tax planning which are crucial for clients with intricate financial situations.

Kimberly Sayward, based in HCR Law's Cambridge office, further enhances the team's senior expertise. With substantial experience advising on family investment companies, employee benefit and ownership trusts, Kimberly plays a vital role in helping family-owned businesses with succession planning while offering strategic guidance on wealth structuring for future generations.

These appointments come as part of HCR Law’s ongoing growth trajectory within the Private Wealth sector, with notable hires such as Alex Hunt and Ben Brownscombe in recent months, aimed at enriching the legal service offerings for their clients. Katherine Hague, Head of the Private Wealth Sector, expressed her enthusiasm by stating that “Precious, Olga and Kimberly are exceptional additions to our Private Wealth team. Alongside Alex, Ben and the existing team, their combined expertise strengthens our ability to support high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients dealing with increasingly complex international and domestic matters."

Emphasising the benefits of a collaborative team, Katherine noted that “Our growing national Private Wealth team brings together expertise across disciplines, so our clients receive clear, joined-up advice at every stage of managing their wealth.” This holistic approach allows clients not only to protect and grow their wealth but also to ensure that their personal and business affairs are in harmony, a crucial aspect in today’s ever-evolving financial landscape.

HCR Law's Private Wealth team is consistently recognised as one of the leading firms in the UK according to the Chambers High Net Worth Guide, reflecting its commitment to providing top-tier private wealth advice. The expansion of the team further solidifies its position as a trusted advisor for clients who face increasingly sophisticated wealth management challenges across generations and jurisdictions.