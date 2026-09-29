HCR Law appoints Kylie Cooper as head

HCR Law has announced the appointment of commercial property lawyer Kylie Cooper as the new Head of Commercial Property for its Leamington Spa office. With over a decade of experience in navigating complex property transactions, Kylie brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Before joining HCR Law, she worked at Wright Hassall, which became part of HCR Law in November 2025. This transition comes at a time when the Leamington Spa office is relocating to modern facilities, signalling a commitment to growth and the local Warwickshire market.

Kylie’s recruitment is part of a larger effort to bolster the Commercial Property team, which has recently seen several senior appointments across the firm, including Robert Pyke and Cara Keen in Norwich, Paul Alger in London, Sarah Potter in Thames Valley and Jo Pusey in Northampton. Kylie's specific expertise spans all areas of commercial real estate, particularly in handling high-value and intricate transactions. Additionally, as a qualified executive coach, she is poised to contribute to the professional growth and development of her colleagues, enhancing the capabilities of an already established team in Leamington Spa.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Kylie stated: “I’ve spent most of my career working in commercial property, but what excites me most about joining HCR Law is the opportunity to lead a great team, develop people, work with ambitious clients and create an environment where talented lawyers can do their best work. I’m looking forward to helping grow an already strong commercial property offering across the Midlands. I’m also very happy to be reunited with lots of familiar faces from my time at Wright Hassall and look forward to making new connections too.”

Anthony Goodfellow, Head of Commercial Property, also expressed optimism about Kylie’s onboarding, stating: “We’re delighted to welcome Kylie to our Commercial Property team. She joins a highly regarded team in Leamington Spa that continues to go from strength to strength. The team is growing in response to increasing demand from clients across Warwickshire and the wider Midlands, and Kylie’s experience, leadership skills and commitment to developing people make her the ideal person to help drive the next stage of growth. Her appointment demonstrates our continued investment in both the Leamington Spa office and our Commercial Property team nationally, and we’re excited about what lies ahead.”

As HCR Law gears up for the next chapter, Kylie's leadership is expected to further amplify its reputation and service offerings within the commercial property sector, catering to the evolving demands of clients in the region.