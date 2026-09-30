Government enhances protections for leaseholders

The government has announced significant changes to enhance the rights and protections of leaseholders. Under the current leasing system, individuals can find themselves burdened by unexpected fees when seeking permission for simple requests, such as keeping a pet. This often leads to uncertainty regarding costs and a lack of oversight. Moving forward, the government will legislate to empower the Secretary of State to establish caps on these fees, ensuring they are reasonable and enforceable by landlords.

These new regulations will also extend to privately managed estates, where homeowners similarly face charges for minor cosmetic modifications. Moreover, the changes will address administrative fees, which landlords often impose for providing documentation or even acknowledging changes in mortgage providers. A public consultation is expected to determine the extent of fee capping and the specific amounts tied to each request.

In a groundbreaking move, the government aims to introduce independent regulation of property agents for the first time. This initiative will provide leaseholders, tenants, and homebuyers with a clearer path to obtaining better rights and protections. A regulator will create codes of practice that set standards for conduct and complaint management among property agents. Furthermore, agents will be required to obtain licenses and relevant qualifications to operate legally. Should they violate established standards, the regulator will have the authority to revoke their licenses.

Sheila Kumar, chief executive at the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC), said: “Setting and maintaining high standards for estate agents and managing agents is a vital element of reform of home buying and selling that is badly needed so that the housing market works better for buyers and sellers and for the wider economy. The CLC urges the government to act very quickly to regulate property agents now.”

These measures are poised to fundamentally shift the landscape of homeownership in the UK, providing much-needed support for over 5 million existing leaseholders and future homeowners. The government is committed to implementing these changes promptly and will release further details in due course