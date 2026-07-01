Global alliance launched to empower youth

In a significant development for the legal sector, European law firm Fieldfisher has announced the launch of an innovative global alliance aimed at empowering youth-led social and environmental innovation. This initiative marks the first joint commitment in the legal field dedicated to investing in young people's solutions to pressing social and environmental issues around the world.

Fieldfisher has collaborated with Social Shifters, a global charity that has served as a strategic partner for years, to bring this alliance to life. It successfully unites prominent law firms, including Freshfields, Linklaters, Mishcon de Reya, and Winston Taylor, as programme partners. Additional support comes from Shoosmiths, Kingsley Napley, and more firms expected to join the initiative soon.

The primary goal of this international collaboration is to harness the collective legal and business knowledge, funding, coaching, and networks available to assist young entrepreneurs. By doing so, the alliance intends to help these innovators scale practical solutions targeting systemic challenges they have identified worldwide.

The inaugural initiative under this alliance is set to be the 2026 Case for Change Challenge. This global, legal-backed innovation challenge will specifically focus on Advancing Social Justice and Reducing Inequalities. Young change-makers are invited to submit scalable, youth-led ideas that aim to address the root causes of social exclusion.

Applicants will have the opportunity to compete for grant funding, pro bono legal support, mentoring, and practical resources provided by the alliance. Among the awards are a €10,000 Fieldfisher prize and $3,000 grants designated for high-impact projects. Additionally, finalists will gain access to global coaching, networking opportunities, and further pro bono legal and business assistance.

With the backing of leading law firms and the ambitious vision of young innovators, the alliance aims to establish a dynamic platform that fosters scalable solutions. This initiative also seeks to enhance the legal sector's contribution towards creating more inclusive and just societies.

Millie Hawes, Head of Just Purpose at Fieldfisher, articulated the significance of this endeavour when she stated that "young people are already designing bold solutions to global challenges. Fieldfisher is proud to launch this first-of-its-kind alliance, centred around collaboration and innovation, to offer expertise and resources young change-makers need to go further, faster."

In agreement, David Haddow, Co-Founder of Social Shifters, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting "we are delighted to partner with Fieldfisher and this alliance of leading law firms to create the Case for Change Challenge, a bespoke expansion of our Global Innovation Challenge. Young innovators have the ideas and drive to tackle exclusion at its roots. This collaboration gives them the backing to turn that potential into real-world change."

As this alliance takes shape, it promises to unlock new pathways for young innovators seeking to make a meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.