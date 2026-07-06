Frontiers Capital v Flohr: liquidator held to be the real party and ordered to pay costs

The High Court has ordered Timothy Horlick to meet the costs of a failed venture capital claim against Thomas Flohr, finding that he, rather than the limited partnership in whose name the action was brought, was the real party to the litigation.

In Frontiers Capital I Limited Partnership v Flohr [2026] EWHC 1656 (Ch), Master Brightwell granted the defendant a non-party costs order under section 51 of the Senior Courts Act 1981 against Mr Horlick, who had controlled and funded proceedings that were dismissed on limitation grounds in March 2025. The claimant had been ordered to pay 90% of Mr Flohr's costs, with a payment on account of some £521,000 that remained outstanding.

The claim arose from a 2002 shareholders' agreement concerning a technology venture. Frontiers Capital I Limited Partnership had ceased business in 2010 and its general partner, a Guernsey company, had been dissolved. Mr Horlick, formerly a roughly 30% shareholder in the partnership's initial limited partner, revived the general partner in 2021, installed himself as its director and liquidator, and caused the proceedings to be issued. Funding came from Milo Investments, a Mauritian company he owns, on terms entitling it to 8% interest and the bulk of any recovery due to him.

Applying Dymocks Franchise Systems v Todd and the summary in Goknur v Aytacli, the Master accepted that a claim pursued through a general partner for the benefit of limited partners could, in principle, be treated like one brought by a director or liquidator for the benefit of a company and its creditors. The question was whether Mr Horlick fell within that protective characterisation or was instead the real party pursuing the claim for his own purposes.

Having granted the defendant permission to cross-examine Mr Horlick, a course described as exceptional in applications of this kind, the Master found his evidence on personal benefit wanting. Mr Horlick maintained that his stake was limited to around 7.2% of any recoveries, yet accepted he expected to spend some £2 million on the litigation while claiming to have performed no calculation of what he stood to recover. For a witness whose career had been spent in investment banking, that account was found to be inherently incredible.

The evidence on his remuneration as liquidator was described as particularly unsatisfactory. An engagement letter referred to in a 2021 resolution was said first to be privileged, then to be untraceable, and finally not to exist at all. The Master concluded that Mr Horlick had not been entirely candid about what he believed he would be paid when the litigation began.

Also telling was the near-total absence of consultation with the limited partners. Mr Horlick restored the general partner and pursued the claim for around two years without meaningful contact with those he said would benefit, approaching them only when the absence of an Investor's Special Consent threatened the claim. That, together with a long history of intimating claims against Mr Flohr and the deployment of serious allegations supported by witnesses with their own grievances, pointed to a claim driven by Mr Horlick's own agenda.

He was not, the Master held, a pure funder facilitating access to justice, nor merely a liquidator acting for the partnership. He had controlled and funded the action and stood to benefit personally from it. In those circumstances it was just to make the order sought, with consequential matters to be dealt with on paper.