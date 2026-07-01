Freeths wins Planning Team of the Year

The Midlands Residential Property Awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the residential property sector, from innovative housebuilding to effective project management. Freeths' recent accolade highlights the team's remarkable achievement in vastly increasing new instructions this past year, reflecting their extensive experience in development planning. The team adeptly assists clients in navigating complex planning, environmental and regulatory challenges to facilitate significant residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

Freeths’ Partner and National Head of Planning and Environment, Paul Brailsford, commented on this remarkable success stating that “this recognition is a testament to the expertise, commitment and collaborative approach of our Planning and Environment team.” He emphasised the diversity of developments they have supported and how they have seen increasing demand for their services across various sectors. Brailsford mentioned that “what makes this award particularly meaningful is that it reflects the strength of the relationships we have built with our clients and professional contacts." He concluded by expressing pride in being recognised among strong competitors within the Midlands property sector.

This accolade reinforces the success of Freeths' Built and Natural Environment division, which has recently garnered multiple awards, including Outstanding Law Firm of the Year at the Property Week Awards 2025 and Property Law Firm of the Year at the Business Insider South West Property Awards 2025. Additionally, their Housebuilding & Strategic Land team was honoured as Legal Team of the Year at the Property Week RESI Awards 2026, bolstering their standing as one of the UK’s premier advisers in property, development, and infrastructure matters.