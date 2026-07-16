Freeths secures investment for Rappor

Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised transport-led engineering and environmental consultancy Rappor on a substantial multi-million-pound investment from BGF, renowned as one of the UK’s most active growth capital investors. Established in 2014 by Adam Padmore, Rappor operates from its base in Cheltenham and delivers consultancy services to over 700 clients. These clients span diverse sectors including strategic land, residential, commercial, industrial, retail and public sector projects.

The funding from BGF is intended to bolster Rappor's ongoing expansion across the UK, enhancing its staffing and capabilities as well as enriching its service offerings. The investment marks a significant milestone for Rappor as it aims to solidify its national presence, widen its range of services, and consider strategic acquisitions that align with its current offerings.

The Freeths team steering this pivotal deal was led by Corporate Partner Mohammed Abbas, with support from Corporate Senior Associate Christie Nelson, Banking & Finance Partner James Dyson, and Tax Associate Megan Woolley. As Abbas remarked regarding the deal, “Rappor has established an impressive reputation in the engineering and environmental consultancy sector, underpinned by a strong culture and a clear vision for growth. This investment from BGF provides a strong platform for the next stage of the company's development and we were pleased to support Adam and the wider team on this important transaction.”

Adam Padmore, CEO of Rappor, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our investment from BGF was significant and a first of its kind for Rappor. I knew we needed a reputable, commercial-thinking and proactive law firm to support us, and this is exactly what Freeths delivered to us. The advice was straight-talking, communication excellent, and Mo and Christie in particular were first class to work with. I hope it’s the beginning of a long and prosperous relationship between our two firms.” The investment underscores Freeths' adeptness at assisting ambitious, high-growth businesses in navigating complex corporate transactions.