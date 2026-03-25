Leading law firm Freeths has played a pivotal role in advising Bellway Homes on its recent acquisition of the former Gatley Golf Course in Stockport. This 44-acre site, which was once home to the Gatley Golf Club, was made available for purchase in 2025 and represents one of the most prominent development opportunities in the region. The successful planning appeal has unlocked the site for residential use, paving the way for Bellway to create a new community.

Freeths has a long-standing relationship with Bellway, and this transaction marks the first time the firm has acted for the business’s North West division on such an acquisition. The development proposal focuses on creating a landscape-led scheme that integrates a variety of housing types while emphasising green space and improving community access to the area. The ambitious project is expected to set a new benchmark for high-quality residential development in Stockport, aligning with the borough's broader regeneration and housing objectives.

Stephen Lewis, Partner at Freeths, led the multi-disciplinary team that provided legal counsel throughout the acquisition. The firm's expertise in large-scale residential development and complex land transactions played a crucial role in guiding Bellway through the various legal facets of the deal. In discussing the acquisition, Stephen Lewis remarked that “Gatley Golf Course is a unique proposition that brings together a significant housing need with the opportunity to create a high quality, green and well connected new community in a fast growing area of Greater Manchester.” He further highlighted that “our work with Bellway reflects the collaborative way we partner with clients in terms of understanding their ambitions, anticipating the challenges and applying the right expertise at the right moments. That approach helped us guide this complex acquisition to a smooth and successful conclusion. It was a pleasure working with George Stevenson and the wider Bellway team.”

This project underscores Freeths' commitment to supporting major developments that align with community needs while enhancing the quality of living in key areas.