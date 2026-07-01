Freeths boosts Glasgow office with new partner

Leading law firm Freeths has announced the appointment of Partner Alastair Frood to its Commercial Dispute Resolution team in Glasgow, further solidifying its commitment to building a comprehensive service offering in Scotland. Alastair joins Freeths from Eversheds Sutherland, where he was the Head of Litigation in Scotland and instrumental in expanding the firm’s commercial litigation practice, significantly increasing both team capability and fee income.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in dispute resolution, Alastair is well-versed in handling complex commercial litigation, financial and regulatory disputes, insolvency-related litigation, and professional negligence claims. His impressive career includes building and scaling litigation teams at prominent firms such as Shepherd and Wedderburn and DLA Piper. Throughout his tenure, he has established strong relationships with major financial institutions, insolvency practitioners, and professional services firms, creating a network that enhances his practice’s effectiveness.

Alastair's work spans high-value and complex disputes across various legal forums, including the Court of Session, arbitration, and mediation. His experience often involves multi-party and cross-border disputes, making him a key asset to Freeths’ growing capabilities in Scotland.

Freeths' Glasgow office has witnessed remarkable growth in the past 12 months, having also welcomed several partners including Commercial Dispute Resolution partner Jane Dickers, Corporate Partner Louise Mahon, and Commercial Partner Richard Lockhart. This expansion reflects the increasing demand for legal services and Freeths' strategic commitment to strengthening its presence in Scotland.

Commenting on Alastair’s appointment, Joint Managing Partner of Freeths Glasgow Nick Taylor said “Alastair’s track record in building high-performing litigation teams and advising on significant, high-value disputes make him an excellent addition to our growing practice. His experience and client relationships will play an important role in strengthening our disputes capability in Scotland and enhancing the support we provide to clients operating across the UK.”

Alastair Frood expressed his enthusiasm about joining Freeths, saying “The opportunity to join Freeths at this stage in its Scottish growth is a compelling one. There is clear alignment between my practice and the firm’s ambition to build a leading disputes capability here, supported by a strong national platform. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to develop the offering further, deepen client relationships and support increasingly complex mandates.”

With this strategic appointment, Freeths is poised to elevate its dispute resolution services, catering to a wider array of client needs in Scotland and beyond