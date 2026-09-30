FORCYD expands services with Swiss office

FORCYD today announced its significant expansion into Switzerland, unveiling a new office in Zurich and appointing Bob Dillen as Partner to lead the firm's Swiss practice. The firm has established itself as Europe's premier eDiscovery, Investigations, and Cyber Forensics consultancy, expanding from its Amsterdam origins to multiple major cities including Brussels, London, Frankfurt, Paris, and Madrid. This growth reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional client service.

The new Zurich office is strategically positioned to enhance FORCYD's ability to support clients in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region, while also retaining its strength in providing cross-border expertise for complex legal and regulatory issues. The expansion addresses a growing demand for specialist knowledge in managing digital information, particularly in areas such as litigation, investigations, and regulatory proceedings.

Bob Dillen, who joins FORCYD with over 20 years of international experience in forensic technology and eDiscovery, is well-equipped to lead this new venture. He has a commendable history of assisting organisations through arbitrational and dispute cases, regulatory challenges, and large-scale global investigations spanning various sectors.

Bas Sluijsmans, Partner and co-founder of FORCYD, expressed excitement about Dillen’s appointment by stating, "We are delighted to welcome Bob to FORCYD and to open our new office in Zurich. Bob is highly regarded in the market and brings decades of experience helping organisations navigate investigations, litigation and regulatory challenges. Just as importantly, we share the same commitment to quality, independence and client service. Bob will play a key role in our continued growth, and we look forward to building our Swiss practice and our global investigations offering together."

Dillen shared his enthusiasm for the role, adding, "Having spent my career helping organisations navigate complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters, I have seen first-hand the value of combining specialist expertise with a practical, hands-on approach. FORCYD shares that mindset, and I am delighted to join the firm and lead its Swiss practice."

FORCYD is renowned for providing high-end eDiscovery, cyber forensic, and investigation advisory services. As an independent consultancy operating globally, it assists organisations in establishing the facts and responding with confidence in situations involving misconduct, litigation, data breaches, and other intricate legal and regulatory challenges. As such, FORCYD remains a trusted advisor for clients and their legal counsel when the stakes are high and time-sensitive decisions are crucial