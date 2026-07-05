Foot Anstey McKees celebrates growth milestone

Foot Anstey McKees is celebrating the first anniversary of its strategic alliance with significant achievements, including double-digit growth and enhanced capabilities across jurisdictions. Formed in June 2025, the partnership merged McKees’ long-standing legacy in Northern Ireland with the national presence and varied expertise of Foot Anstey, leading to a robust team capable of servicing clients in both English and Northern Irish legal contexts. As part of its evolution, the firm will officially adopt the name Foot Anstey from 1 September 2026.

This new branding marks an exciting chapter for the firm in Northern Ireland, acknowledging the collective success of the two firms while honouring the established reputation, relationships, and values associated with the McKees name. Over the last year, the Belfast office has fortified its senior leadership by welcoming three new partners: Alastair Keith in Corporate, Chris Milligan in Real Estate, Energy & Infrastructure, and Michael Kelly in Banking & Finance. These key appointments have significantly boosted the firm’s capacity to handle intricate transactions and strategic projects.

In addition to enhancing its leadership team, Foot Anstey McKees has strengthened its footprint in the local business community, delivering advisory services across a range of sectors, including banking, hospitality, leisure, retail, real estate, and infrastructure. Martin Hirst, Managing Partner of Foot Anstey, remarked, “One year on, the tie-up has delivered exactly what we hoped for - a stronger cross-jurisdictional team, deeper sector expertise and a more seamless experience for clients operating across Northern Ireland and England. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made together and looking forward to the next chapter."

Chris Ross, Partner and Head of the Belfast office, further highlighted the success of the partnership, stating, “The past 12 months have demonstrated the strength of our combined teams and the opportunities created through the partnership. We’re continuing to invest in our people, expand our offering and support our communities through initiatives focused on social mobility and early careers. As we transition to the Foot Anstey name, we do so proudly, building on the legacy of McKees. That legacy will continue to evolve through the same commitment, values and culture that have shaped the firm for many years. With a clear ambition for continued growth, we move forward with confidence in the future."

Beyond its commercial success, the firm has also expanded its responsible business efforts in Northern Ireland. A notable initiative is the launch of Accelerate Belfast, an early careers programme aimed at assisting first-year law students who face challenges entering the legal profession. Additionally, the firm has developed a long-term strategic partnership with Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, focusing on broadening their RISE programme to two schools and aiding young people at risk of disengagement from education in exploring diverse career options.