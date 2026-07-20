Flint Bishop expands with new partner

National law firm Flint Bishop has made a significant move to bolster its real estate division by appointing property litigation specialist James Parden as a partner in the Sheffield office. Parden joins Flint Bishop's dispute resolution team from BRM Solicitors, where he previously served as a director. With over 20 years of experience, he is well-equipped to advise businesses, developers, investors, and landowners on intricate commercial and residential property disputes.

This strategic appointment is part of Flint Bishop's ongoing commitment to invest in its Sheffield office and strengthen its overall real estate practice. Parden’s experience spans various senior roles at prestigious firms, including Taylor Emmet, Hemingways Solicitors, and Irwin Mitchell. He has represented a diverse clientele ranging from international developers and financial institutions to managing agents and private landlords, showcasing his comprehensive understanding of property litigation.

His expertise encompasses a wide range of property litigation matters such as landlord and tenant disputes, development-related issues, possession claims, rights of way and easements, dilapidations, restrictive covenants, and contentious asset management issues. The addition of Parden enhances Flint Bishop's capacity to offer a fully integrated real estate service that merges transactional expertise with specialist dispute resolution support.

Qamer Ghafoor, Chief Executive of Flint Bishop, expressed his enthusiasm for Parden’s arrival, stating, "James is an outstanding addition to the firm. He brings significant technical expertise, a strong client following and an excellent reputation in the market. His arrival further strengthens our real estate capabilities and supports our ambition to provide clients with a seamless service across both transactional property work and complex property disputes."

In response, James Parden remarked, "Flint Bishop has a clear growth strategy, a strong culture and an impressive reputation for client service. The firm has made significant investment in Sheffield and across its wider business, creating an exciting platform for growth. I am delighted to be joining the team and look forward to helping develop the real estate disputes practice further."

Parden’s appointment marks Flint Bishop’s latest strategic investment in its Sheffield office, underscoring the firm’s commitment to delivering comprehensive real estate services to commercial clients, developers, investors, and landowners throughout the UK.