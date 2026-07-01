Fieldfisher enhances Tech & Data practice

European law firm Fieldfisher has significantly strengthened its Tech & Data practice with the appointment of renowned technology lawyer Frédéric Sardain as a Partner in Paris. Joining the firm on 1 July 2026 alongside associates Claire Allavena and Maxime Seiller, Sardain brings with him extensive expertise in advising clients on complex digital transformation projects, technology regulations, and strategic technology disputes. This move is a testament to Fieldfisher's commitment to investing in technology as a pivotal aspect of its European growth strategy.

Sardain’s arrival enhances the firm’s European Tech & Data team, which comprises over 100 specialists led by Partners John Brunning and Stephan Zimprich. This team advises many of the world's leading innovative and high-growth businesses. Sardain has a solid reputation as a top technology lawyer, having advised major market players on their significant transformation projects across multiple sectors, including financial services, life sciences, technology, media, and energy. He aids clients throughout the lifecycle of these initiatives, from design right through to operational implementation, addressing various digital, contractual, and regulatory matters.

With a market-leading practice in technology and digital regulation, Sardain's expertise encompasses complex IT projects, digital transformation programmes, and technology-related disputes. His knowledge is broad, covering areas such as digital risk and compliance, data protection, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology regulation, along with platform and e-commerce law. Additionally, he advises on a range of technology-driven intellectual property issues, including artificial intelligence, software, databases, and domain names.

Sardain holds a PhD in Law and teaches at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University. He is also a co-author of the Treaty on Digital Civil Law (Traité de droit civil du numérique) and serves as an arbitrator at the Arbitration Center for Internet Disputes (Czech Arbitration Court). His technical, practical, and strategic approach is well-regarded among clients, who appreciate his deep understanding of their businesses and challenges, informed by his previous experience as a video game developer.

Bruno Paccioni, Managing Partner of Fieldfisher France, remarked that “The Tech sector is one of Fieldfisher’s strategic priorities. We have consistently invested over the long term to strengthen our capabilities across all areas of digital transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. With the arrival of Frédéric Sardain, we are taking a significant new step forward. His recognised expertise in the most complex technology projects and his ability to advise legal, business, and IT teams alike will be invaluable to our clients."

Stephan Zimprich, Partner and co-Head of the firm’s Tech and Data European Practice Group, further added that “Demand for sophisticated advice at the intersection of technology, data, cybersecurity, and AI continues to grow among high-growth international businesses operating across Europe. Frédéric brings an exceptional combination of technical expertise, regulatory knowledge, and practical commercial insight. His appointment is an important step in our ambition to become the leading European digital regulation practice. It also strengthens the increasingly integrated nature of our European Tech & Data team, enabling us to deliver seamless advice through shared client teams and truly coordinated service delivery across jurisdictions."

In his own words, Frédéric Sardain expressed, “I am delighted to be joining Fieldfisher. I was particularly attracted by the firm’s ambition in technology-related matters and by the strength of its European platform, which is widely recognised as one of the most established in the market. At a time when businesses are facing increasingly complex challenges relating to data, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the modernisation of systems, this international dimension represents a major asset in supporting our clients on their most strategic projects."