Nottinghamshire-based law firm Fidler & Pepper has taken a groundbreaking step in the legal sector by becoming the first firm regulated by the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) to transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). This significant change aims to safeguard the firm’s legacy, values, culture, and independence that have defined its operations for over a century. While several firms regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) have adopted the EOT model in recent years, this development marks an important milestone for CLC-regulated practices.

An Employee Ownership Trust is a business model that allows employees to be direct stakeholders in their firm, thus supporting long-term stability and protecting independence. Established in 1888, Fidler & Pepper has evolved into one of the region’s most recognised legal practices, employing about 170 people across four offices in North Nottinghamshire. They provide a wide range of specialist legal services, including Conveyancing, Remortgage, Wills, Trusts, Lasting Powers of Attorney, and Probate.

The firm's transition is a strategic move to build on its growth momentum while ensuring that the core values remain intact amid their evolving business landscape. This decision is articulated clearly by Mark Slade, CTO, Chairman & Director, who expressed pride in the firm’s legacy: “We’re incredibly proud of what has been built here over many years. This business began with a vision from our father, who believed that if you worked hard, treated people well and stayed true to your values, you could create something that lasted.”

The move to an EOT is not just a structural shift but a commitment to preserve the firm’s culture, protect jobs, and resist corporate consolidation. The leadership team is deeply connected to the firm's history, having witnessed firsthand the dedication that has driven its success. Slade further explained: “Moving to an Employee Ownership Trust allows us to protect that legacy. It ensures the people who have helped build this business remain at its heart, and that the values that shaped the firm continue long into the future, long after any one individual steps away.”

With this shift, around 170 employees will become the owners of Fidler & Pepper through a trust, enabling them to share in the firm’s future. For many employees, this transition signifies recognition of their contributions to the firm’s ongoing achievements. CEO Matt Slade highlighted the dual focus of this decision, stating, “While this decision honours the past, it is equally about the future. Transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust gives us a strong and sustainable foundation for the years ahead.”

This model fosters a sense of community and collaborative growth, which will allow Fidler & Pepper to better serve its clients while remaining a trusted provider of lifetime legal services. “We believe employee ownership will support our continued growth, enable us to better serve our clients and create opportunities for the talented people who make this firm what it is,” Matt Slade concluded. Through this transition, Fidler & Pepper is poised to continue its legacy while creating a thriving workplace for its employees, aiming for sustained success in the legal industry for years to come.