Express Solicitors expands with Recovery Assist acquisition

Express Solicitors has announced its acquisition of Recovery Assist, a personal injury firm based in Bury, Greater Manchester. This marks the third acquisition of the year for Express, following its previous purchases of Aegis Legal Ltd and Sorrymate/Smooth Law. The move aims to further accelerate Express Solicitors' growth strategy while strengthening its portfolio of specialist brands and legal services.

As part of the acquisition, Partner Margaret Crausby will join Express in a newly created leadership role. She will focus on managing, retaining, and developing new workstreams and brands that have come into the business through its recent acquisitions. Margaret will lead the expansion of the Sorrymate brand, utilising Express Solicitors’ larger marketing and operational infrastructure. She will also oversee the growth of HNK Solicitors’ specialist lines, which include data breach claims, actions against the police, and CICA claims. Moreover, she will facilitate the integration and optimisation of new claim types emerging from the firm’s acquisition pipeline.

Margaret stated, “Joining Express Solicitors is an exciting next step for both me and the Recovery Assist team. The firm has the ambition, investment and expertise to take these specialist brands to the next level. I’m looking forward to developing new opportunities, strengthening our niche areas of work, and ensuring that clients across all brands continue to receive exceptional service.” Her role will centre on maintaining the identity of each acquired brand while ensuring they benefit from Express Solicitors’ extensive resources and national presence.

CEO James Maxey remarked, “This acquisition is another important milestone in our growth journey. Margaret brings deep expertise in specialist claim types and brand development, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our portfolio. Recovery Assist is a strong, well respected firm, and we’re delighted to welcome Margaret and her team to Express Solicitors.”

This acquisition aligns with Express Solicitors’ long-term strategy to broaden its offerings, enhance client choice, and build a diverse range of trusted consumer-facing legal brands, setting the stage for their continued success in the legal industry.