Express Solicitors celebrates significant growth through new promotions

Manchester-based personal injury law firm Express Solicitors is celebrating a significant wave of promotions across multiple departments as it underscores its commitment to structured career progression and sustained investment in its people. This announcement comes on the heels of a year marked by rapid expansion, which included the acquisitions of Aegis Legal, Recovery Assist, and Smooth Law / Sorrymate. The firm’s strategy to strengthen its workforce and reinforce defined development pathways for employees at every career stage has evidently borne fruit.

In total, 71 staff members have received promotions within the Express Solicitors group, a notable achievement that emphasises the firm’s growth-oriented culture. As part of this figure, Ontime Reports, a component of the wider group, announced the promotion of 15 employees. Express Solicitors CEO James Maxey remarked that “Express Solicitors continues to grow at a remarkable pace and 2026 has already been a landmark year for us.” He further elaborated, “We’re expanding our teams, investing in talent and building the infrastructure needed for the next phase of our development.”

The latest promotions include five newly appointed Principal Partners and one new department head. Among the prominent names receiving promotions are Vivien Lee as Partner and Head of Civil Liberties, and Amy Cassell, Jennifer Friedrich, Daniel Jamieson, and Sam Nicholson, all of whom are now Principal Partners in their respective departments. The firm also welcomed 11 newly promoted Associate Solicitors, alongside other victories across various roles.

Efforts to develop talent extend to training and apprenticeships. The firm currently has 34 trainees, which includes two trainee costs lawyers and nine trainee CILEX lawyers. In addition, three new legal apprentices have joined the team, rounding out the comprehensive development routes established by the firm this year.

Carole Jones, Chief HR Officer, stated that “At Express Solicitors, we’ve worked hard to build clearly defined career pathways that give every colleague the opportunity to grow, specialise and progress at a pace that’s right for them.” She added, “What makes me proud is seeing how many of our promotions come from within.” This emphasis on internal progression is embedded in the firm’s operational philosophy, ensuring that employees are equipped to embark on long and fulfilling careers.

As Express Solicitors continues its mission to cultivate exceptional legal talent, this latest round of promotions highlights its dedication to both staff development and future success. With expanded teams and newly integrated colleagues from its acquisitions, the firm is well-positioned for the next phase of its growth and transformation.