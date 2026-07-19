Eversheds Sutherland enhances real estate team

In a strategic move to strengthen its Real Estate Practice Group, Eversheds Sutherland has appointed Brian Ghatan as a Legal Director in its Manchester office. Brian, a former trainee at the firm, joins from APS Legal, where he served as Head of Real Estate & Finance. He has also held senior positions at Weightmans and Addleshaw Goddard, bringing over 20 years of experience in real estate matters.

Brian's extensive background equips him to handle a wide variety of property and financing transactions, advising lenders, investors, developers, and corporate occupiers. His return to Eversheds Sutherland comes on the heels of Graham Wallwork’s recent promotion to Legal Director, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in the North West.

Elizabeth Cartwright, a Partner at Eversheds Sutherland, expressed her enthusiasm for Brian's return: "We are delighted to welcome Brian back to Eversheds Sutherland. His extensive experience across both private practice and in-house roles gives him a deep understanding of the commercial challenges facing clients and the practical solutions they need." She added that Brian's expertise would significantly bolster their national offering and support growth in key markets.

Reflecting on his return, Brian Ghatan stated: "I am thrilled to be returning to Eversheds Sutherland at such an exciting time for the Real Estate Practice Group. Having trained with the firm, it feels particularly special to be coming back in a new capacity." He acknowledged Eversheds Sutherland's outstanding reputation within the real estate sector and its collaborative culture, emphasising his eagerness to help clients navigate complex transactions and meet their commercial goals.