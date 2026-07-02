Eversheds Sutherland advises Warburg Pincus on UK investment

Eversheds Sutherland has successfully advised Warburg Pincus on its acquisition of Network Plus, a prominent UK infrastructure services provider which delivers essential maintenance and operational services across various sectors including water, gas, and power. This strategic acquisition from OMERS Private Equity and other shareholders positions Network Plus to enhance its role as a trusted partner to the UK's leading utility providers, ultimately assisting clients in meeting critical investment and performance goals. The firm Warburg Pincus, a private equity giant since 1966 with over $100 billion in assets under management, has a rich history of investing in diverse sectors and regions, including a 40-year presence in Europe.

The transaction is backed by a cross-practice team from Eversheds Sutherland, led by partner Lizzy Tindall and Head of Private Capital James Trevis, alongside their colleagues Partner Rachel Cooper, Principal Associate Ruary Smith, and Associate Dave Grant. Lizzy Tindall expressed, "We are delighted to have supported Warburg Pincus on its investment in Network Plus. The transaction reflects the continued attractiveness of the UK's infrastructure and utility services sector and demonstrates our ability to support leading private equity sponsors on complex, strategic investments. We look forward to seeing Network Plus continue its growth journey under Warburg Pincus' ownership." The acquisition is still pending regulatory approval