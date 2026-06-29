Ellisons boosts Family team with Francesca

Ellisons has strengthened its Family team with the appointment of Francesca Brown as a Solicitor. Francesca advises on a range of family law issues including relationship breakdown, financial arrangements and matters involving children. She is also a member of Resolution, the national organisation committed to a constructive and non-confrontational approach to family law, reflecting her focus on supporting clients in a practical and considered way.

As part of Ellisons’ established Family team, Francesca will support individuals and families across the East of England, helping them navigate complex and often emotionally sensitive situations with clear, measured advice. Lisa Dawson, Partner and Head of Family at Ellisons, said “We’re very pleased to welcome Francesca to the team. She has a natural way of putting clients at ease, which is so important in this area of work, and she approaches matters in a calm and considered way. She will be a great fit for the team and for our clients, and we’re looking forward to working with her.”

Francesca added “I’m really pleased to be joining Ellisons. Family law can feel overwhelming for clients, particularly at the outset, so I focus on keeping things clear and helping people understand what their options are. I’m looking forward to building relationships with clients and supporting them through what can be a difficult time.”

Ellisons’ Family team advises on a broad range of matters, including divorce and separation, financial settlements, children arrangements and pre- and post-nuptial agreements.