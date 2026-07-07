Ellisons appoints Samuel Flower to Rural Affairs

Ellisons has strengthened its Rural Affairs team with the senior appointment of Samuel Flower as a Senior Associate. This move aims to bolster the firm’s private client offering specifically tailored for agricultural and rural clients. Samuel brings a wealth of expertise across various areas, including wills, trusts, lasting powers of attorney, and probate, as well as experience in contentious probate matters. His role includes advising individuals and families on future planning, providing support during bereavement, and helping manage the transition of farming businesses and partnerships across generations.

This appointment reflects an increasing demand for specialised advice within the rural sector, where clients often seek a blend of technical legal expertise and a nuanced understanding of the unique complexities associated with agricultural businesses and land ownership. Tim Logan, Senior Partner and Head of Rural Affairs at Ellisons, expressed his enthusiasm about Samuel's addition, saying, “Samuel is well-known in the farming community and brings a strong blend of technical expertise and practical understanding of the issues facing rural clients.” Logan highlighted the value of Samuel’s dual experience in both non-contentious and contentious matters, noting it allows the firm to assist clients not just in planning but also in managing disputes when they arise.

Samuel Flower also shared his excitement about joining the team, stating, “I’m pleased to be joining Ellisons’ Rural Affairs team at a time when the sector is facing increasing complexity and challenges.” He emphasised the importance of a thoughtful, tailored approach to supporting farming families and rural businesses, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with colleagues across the firm. The Rural Affairs team at Ellisons provides specialised legal advice to landowners, farmers, and rural businesses throughout the East of England and beyond, covering a wide range of personal and commercial matters.