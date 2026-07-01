Economist Enterprise hosts legal leaders summit

Economist Enterprise will welcome more than 600 general counsel, chief legal officers, and senior in-house legal leaders at the 23rd annual General Counsel Summit UK, which aims to dissect the evolution of legal leadership amidst accelerating technological advancements, geopolitical unpredictability, and increasing pressures on business decisions. Under the theme "Law, leadership and judgement in a volatile age", the summit will address how general counsel are dealing with the adoption of AI, cyber risks, new regulatory landscapes, changes in employment law, supply-chain disruptions, and broader geopolitical instability while also cultivating an expanding influence in shaping corporate governance.

As companies are compelled to make quicker decisions under greater scrutiny and navigate through complex risk landscapes, there’s an expectation for legal leaders to provide not just legal expertise, but also robust commercial judgement. The summit will focus on the transformation of the general counsel's role, identify emerging risks, and explore how legal teams can aid organisations in maintaining competitiveness and resilience in future challenges.

Conducted under the Chatham House Rule, the General Counsel Summit UK serves as a trusted environment for open discussions amongst senior legal figures from FTSE 100 companies, international organisations, and burgeoning enterprises. Participants will access practical insights into the dynamics reshaping legal leadership, whilst also forging meaningful connections with fellow professionals across various sectors.

The programme will delve into six critical themes: geopolitics and business risk, AI and legal transformation, market reform and regulation, operational resilience alongside legal exposure, talent management and responsibility, as well as the economics of law and service delivery. Key discussions will tackle pressing questions for legal departments today, such as how to differentiate genuine value in AI from costly distractions, the implications of employment law reform on operational risks, and strategies for balancing commercial urgency with legal prudence.

Participants can look forward to a briefing from the Economist Intelligence Unit, which will analyse the economic and geopolitical developments poised to impact 2027, covering the top global risks that legal leaders must prepare for now. Additional speakers will include prominent legal executives from leading FTSE 100, Fortune 500 firms, as well as legal innovators, policymakers, and industry experts. The sessions will be expertly moderated by journalists and editors from The Economist, ensuring discussions are independent, rigorous, and progressive.

Now in its 23rd iteration, the General Counsel Summit UK has solidified its status as one of the foremost assemblies of legal leaders in Europe, fostering vital dialogue about the evolving landscape of business, governance, and risk.

For more information on participation and registration details for the 23rd Annual General Counsel Summit UK, please check the General Counsel Summit UK website. Attendees will have opportunities for networking and collaboration, allowing for the exchange of experiences and ideas among over 500 legal professionals navigating the most urgent legal and business challenges of today.

Event details and registration

23rd Annual General Counsel Summit UK

Law, leadership and judgement in a volatile age

London | November 12th 2026

Register to join more than 600 legal leaders for a closed-door, Chatham House exchange examining the future of legal leadership.

For more information, visit the General Counsel Summit UK website.

Networking and collaboration opportunities

Connect with more than 500 general counsel, chief legal officers and senior legal leaders through dedicated networking sessions, roundtables and informal discussions. Share experiences, exchange ideas and build valuable relationships with peers navigating today's most pressing legal and business challenges.



About Economist Enterprise

Economist Enterprise is the business-facing arm of The Economist Group. It helps organisations navigate global complexity, make confident strategic decisions and engage credibly on the issues shaping markets and policy. By combining forward-looking analysis, authoritative perspectives and platforms for informed engagement, Economist Enterprise makes sense of global change for strategists, investors, risk managers and leaders.

About The Economist ( www.economist.com )

The Economist is an international news organisation that provides trusted insight and analysis on world affairs, business, finance, science and technology. Through its journalism, research and events, The Economist convenes influential leaders to discuss the ideas and issues shaping the future of business, policy and society.



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