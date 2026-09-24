EC v EC: Family Court upholds 2008 pre-nuptial agreement after preliminary issue hearing

Mr Justice Peel has held that a 2008 pre-nuptial agreement was not vitiated and should be treated as presumptively dispositive, in a ruling that also explains why he heard the point as a preliminary issue. In EC v EC [2026] EWFC 275, the wife had asked the court to disregard the agreement entirely.

The judge described listing a preliminary issue on a pre-nuptial agreement as relatively unusual. Ordinarily, he said, it is quicker and cheaper to consider it within a final hearing on all the section 25 factors, hearing the evidence together. An exception was made because court time had been freed by a settlement and a full final hearing could not have proceeded without a financial dispute resolution appointment and valuation evidence. Citing BI v EN, he stressed that this route will remain the exception, with the same judge hearing the distributive stage.

The marriage lasted about 16 and a half years. The agreement was signed in October 2008, two months before the wedding. Each party kept their sole-name assets, business interests were excluded from claims, and jointly acquired assets were to be shared equally. Periodical payments claims were not excluded.

The wife relied on undue influence, lack of independent legal advice, lack of understanding, misrepresentation or non-disclosure and mistake, and failure to meet needs, the last being deferred to the final hearing. The burden lay on her. The judge applied Radmacher v Granatino, Edgar v Edgar, Royal Bank of Scotland v Etridge (No 2) and Helliwell v Entwistle.

Peel J found her evidence unsatisfactory. Her written account said her solicitors had not explained the agreement, but in oral evidence she accepted they had, consistent with a contemporaneous letter. He accepted the husband's account that she first suggested the agreement, although nothing turned on who did. Solicitors' correspondence over nearly two months raised no concerns.

On pressure, he accepted that some is inherent where a marriage might not proceed without an agreement (MN v AN), but found none that was undue.

On disclosure, the wife knew of a substantial disparity in wealth, each party's disclosure was approximate, and she told the court she would have signed whatever the husband's worth. The judge distinguished Helliwell, where deliberate non-disclosure concealed 73 per cent of the wife's assets. Here, at most, the quantum of assets was challenged. Any non-disclosure was unintentional and immaterial. He also rejected arguments based on the legal ownership of the former matrimonial home and on a solicitor's letter apparently misstating relative net wealth, which he treated as an error that did not induce her to sign.

The parties conducted their finances in line with the agreement, and the husband provided for the wife and made testamentary provision as promised. The judge suggested her real concerns were provision on death and her needs, which can be pursued regardless of the agreement.

He considered a sharing claim highly improbable. The agreement's purpose was to protect business assets, he knew of no reported case in which an effective agreement had given way to sharing despite the door left ajar in Brack v Brack, the wife's involvement was limited to minor businesses, and growth was largely passive. Because periodical payments were not excluded, his provisional view was that a "needs light" approach was unwarranted. A financial dispute resolution hearing and a final hearing will be listed.

Charles Hale KC and Anita Mehta, instructed by Stowe Family Law LLP, appeared for the wife. Judith Murray KC and Charanjit Batt, instructed by Kingsley Napley LLP, appeared for the husband.