Dunblane law firm achieves charity milestone

A leading law firm in Dunblane has reached an incredible milestone of raising more than £70,000 by participating in an annual Will-writing campaign designed to support vital charity work in the UK and abroad. Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) LLP has been involved in the Will Aid campaign since 1996, contributing a total of £70,602 over the years by dedicating their time and expertise to write basic Wills during November. Rather than charging clients their usual fees, the firm encourages an upfront donation to Will Aid.

The funds raised are distributed among the campaign’s partner charities, addressing a multitude of causes both locally and internationally. In the most recent initiative, WJM Dunblane raised £3,575. Partner Mirella Marchini, head of the WJM Dunblane office, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone - supporting such important causes while helping our clients plan for the future makes it especially meaningful.” She added, “Will Aid is something the whole team looks forward to each year. It’s a real collective effort, and this achievement reflects the time, care and commitment everyone puts in.”

The law firm's involvement in Will Aid over the years has been immensely rewarding. Marchini noted, “Over the years, it has been hugely rewarding to help so many people put the right plans in place, giving them confidence and peace of mind for the future.” She concluded by highlighting the impact of their fundraising efforts, saying, “To know that, alongside this, we’ve raised funds that will make a genuine difference to people facing difficult circumstances, both here in the UK and around the world, makes it all the more worthwhile.”

Since its launch in 1988, the Will Aid initiative has seen solicitors contribute to raising over £26 million in donations, in addition to millions more in pledged charitable legacies. Lauren Poole, Chair of Will Aid, congratulated WJM on their achievement, stating, “Congratulations to WJM on reaching such a fantastic milestone. Support like this is vital to the continued success of Will Aid.”

She added, “It’s inspiring to see firms consistently giving their time and expertise, helping clients gain peace of mind while raising essential funds for our partner charities.” Will Aid’s Campaign Director, Peter de Vena Franks, also praised the firm’s involvement, saying, “Reaching a milestone like this is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the ongoing commitment of the team at WJM.”

He emphasized the critical role firms like WJM play, remarking, “Year after year, firms like WJM play a crucial role in making Will Aid possible, supporting their communities while helping to generate vital funding for charities that are making a real difference.”

Will Aid takes place every November, providing an opportunity for individuals to have their Wills professionally prepared in exchange for a donation. The suggested donations are £120 for a single basic Will and £200 for a pair of basic mirror Wills, with proceeds benefiting an array of partner charities including Age UK, British Red Cross, and Christian Aid, among others.