Data quality and cyber security matters

X-Press Legal Services is calling upon law firms to carefully examine their property data suppliers to avoid unnecessary compliance risks. As the largest independent provider of property data in England and Wales, X-Press has reaffirmed its membership of the Council of Property Search Organisations (CoPSO) and its adherence to the Search Code, which serves as a code of practice for the industry. The firm also holds a Cyber Essentials Plus certification, showcasing its commitment to compliance and cybersecurity; a standard that X-Press believes should be prevalent across the legal sector.

Established in 2006, the Search Code was introduced to ensure minimum standards for private sector search providers, protecting consumers, estate agents, conveyancers, and mortgage lenders. The code outlines requirements concerning data accuracy, professional conduct, insurance, and complaints handling, with compliance being independently audited by the Property Codes Compliance Board (PCCB). Consequently, conveyancers are relieved from the burden of conducting due diligence on member firms like X-Press that display the Search Code logo.

Moreover, the Cyber Essentials Plus certification offers additional confidence as it involves an independent technical assessment of systems and security controls designed to mitigate common cyber threats. Although CoPSO estimates indicate that more than 80 per cent of property searches are carried out by providers who adhere to the Search Code, X-Press Legal Services emphasises that every responsible law firm should still verify the credentials of their chosen suppliers.

Lynne Lister, managing director of X-Press Legal Services, states, “The majority of consumers buying property searches have no idea how critical they are to property transactions, but conveyancers do and they should ensure they are buying products from firms that are regulated. Our membership of CoPSO and the Search Code is something we proudly share with all clients to demonstrate that we are a supplier committed to proactive, independent regulation. I’d encourage all conveyancing firms to recognise the protection these regulatory bodies provide and prioritise working with CoPSO members as part of their compliance regime.”

As the leading independent provider of conveyancing data in England and Wales, X-Press Legal Services supports more than 500 legal practices by offering regulated property data, searches, reports, quotation management tools, compliance and insurance products, along with other essential services that enhance the conveyancing process. The firm also contributes to ongoing professional development for conveyancers through regular CPD events, webinars, and publications, delivering expert guidance, reliable data, and innovative technology at each stage of the process.