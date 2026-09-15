Crispin Odey banned from financial services

Crispin Odey, founder and majority owner of Odey Asset Management (OAM), has had his ban from the financial services industry confirmed by the Upper Tribunal. The Tribunal's decision arose from findings that he displayed a significant lack of integrity, especially concerning his treatment of female employees. Evidence presented during the hearing disclosed that Odey had engaged in repeated and persistent inappropriate behaviour, violating a final written warning that he had already been issued.

Rather than accept accountability, Mr Odey resorted to bullying and intimidation against his executive directors. The Tribunal highlighted that he dismissed the executive committee (ExCo) of OAM twice when they resisted his improper demands. His actions halted the internal disciplinary process, as he appeared to believe he should only answer to those who would support him. This manipulation of power underscored a troubling culture at OAM, which had normalised his misconduct.

The Tribunal's assessment concluded that Mr Odey’s primary concern was self-preservation, evident in his disregard for the repercussions of his behaviour on the firm and its staff, particularly women. His conduct sent a message of invulnerability, implying that he was above accountability. The Tribunal dismissed Odey's justifications for removing the ExCos, branding them as mere smokescreens. Odey asserted a misguided perception that he could behave towards female colleagues based on his flawed understanding of appropriateness.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) presented five allegations against Mr Odey, all of which were fully upheld by the Tribunal, confirming that they illustrated his lack of integrity. These allegations encompassed not only his dismissal of the ExCo but also highlighted untruthful dealings with OAM, its clients, investors, and the FCA, including threats made towards FCA staff.

Throughout the proceedings, Mr Odey’s lack of insight into his conduct emerged as a critical concern. He expressed no regret for his actions and misrepresented himself as the victim, leading the Tribunal to find his testimony lacking credibility. Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA remarked, “Mr Odey clearly thought he could act with impunity.” This perspective was evident when Odey dismissed those responsible for protecting female employees, believing the rules should not apply to him.

The Tribunal opted to reduce the FCA's proposed fine for Odey from £1.83 million to £1.53 million. Claire Cross, a partner at Corker Binning, commented on the significance of this ruling, especially as it came shortly after the FCA's new non-financial misconduct rules were introduced. She noted, “This judgment could not have come at a more significant time,” stressing that it addresses crucial matters such as the treatment of sexual misconduct allegations, governance failures, and the accountability of senior personnel.

Cross also highlighted the implications of the Tribunal's penalty reduction, stating, “It seems remarkable that the FCA has had to be reminded that however serious the misconduct, the same factor cannot simply be built into a penalty twice.” The ruling signifies a substantial moment in regulatory enforcement, reinforcing the connection between cultural issues within firms and their compliance with financial regulations.