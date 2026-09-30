CPS to provide victim liaison officers

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is set to implement a groundbreaking initiative that will see all victims of domestic abuse receive dedicated liaison officers across every CPS Area in England and Wales. This move follows successful pilot programs, notably in Mersey-Cheshire, and represents a significant enhancement in the support offered to survivors, moving beyond the services previously available primarily to victims of rape and sexual offences.

During a recent visit to Liverpool, Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP announced that the CPS will permanently embed its Universal Service for victims, alongside the Enhanced Service targeting domestic abuse survivors. This comprehensive support structure is part of the CPS’ wider Victim Transformation Programme (VTP) aimed at improving the experiences of victims within the justice system.

The Attorney General highlighted the importance of restoring trust in the justice system, stating that it relies on victims being able to see and feel that it works for them, regardless of their location. She mentioned, “The criminal justice system only works if victims’ voices are at its heart. They need to be heard, supported and treated with dignity throughout the process, not just at trial.”

The enhanced package will ensure victims receive regular and improved communication from the CPS, offering them a choice in how they prefer to be contacted, whether by phone, email, or post. This approach is designed to ensure that victims are kept informed every step of the way from charge to trial.

Ellie Reeves emphasised the necessity of this national rollout by reflecting on the feedback received from victims about the significance of effective communication in their cases. She noted, “What works for victims in one part of the country won’t always look the same elsewhere, which is why it’s so important to get out of Westminster and hear directly from people about what justice and accountability looks like for them.”

Supporting this initiative, Fiona Rutherford, Chief Executive of JUSTICE North, expressed delight at the Attorney General’s visit, stating that “the North is at the forefront of justice innovation – as shown by the decision to make the successful Mersey-Cheshire pilots permanent.” She highlighted the need for expanded support to ensure that victims across the UK can benefit from these vital services.

Ayla Nasuh, Chief Executive of Merseyside Domestic Violence Service, shared her thoughts on the pressing need for swift action to protect victims, saying, “When survivors of domestic abuse reach out for help, it is vital that they are believed and given support urgently.” She emphasised the importance of recognising cumulative harm and acted to shield referred survivors effectively.

As this initiative rolls out, it marks a crucial step towards empowering victims and ensuring the justice system operates with their needs at its core, transforming the landscape of support for survivors of domestic abuse across the nation.