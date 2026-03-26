Australia’s prominent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has successfully advised Pan African Resources plc on its significant A$311 million acquisition of Emmerson Resources Ltd. This acquisition entails securing 100% of the issued share capital in Emmerson through a recommended court-approved scheme of arrangement. Pan African Resources, a precious metals producer listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, aims to strengthen its foothold in the mining sector with this deal.

Emmerson Resources, based in Australia, serves as a joint venture partner to Pan African Resources within the Tennant Creek mineral field, a region noted for its considerable long-term potential located in the Northern Territory. The acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate their operations and enhance the development of valuable mineral resources in the area.

The legal team at Corrs was led by partner Russell Philip, supported by an expert roster of partners including Oliver Carrick, Cameron Blackwood, Ronan Boothman, Rebecca Field, Lara Hall, Jeremy Horwood, Peter Jarosek, and Adam Stapledon. They provided comprehensive legal advice across various facets of the transaction, encompassing corporate, banking and finance, regulatory, tax, energy and natural resources, real estate, as well as employment, labour and safety practices.

Russell Philip elaborated on the significance of the acquisition by stating: “We are thrilled to advise Pan African Resources on this landmark acquisition and the consolidation of ownership of the Tennant Creek mineral field. The transaction also marks a meaningful step in Pan African’s growth strategy in the Australasian region, including its proposed foreign exempt listing on the ASX alongside its existing main market listings on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. We are proud to support the company as it continues to expand its global footprint.”

He further noted: “The transaction reinforces Corrs’ market-leading reputation for delivering trusted advice on complex cross-border transactions in the resources sector.” With this acquisition, Pan African Resources is poised for significant growth and increased influence in the mining industry.