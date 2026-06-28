Corrs advises Danone on Made Group acquisition

Australia's leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has advised Danone on its proposed acquisition of Made Group as well as the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in its existing fresh dairy joint venture with Saputo Dairy Australia as part of a separate, complementary transaction. As a leading global food and beverage company listed on the Euronext Paris, Danone operates in three health-focused, fast-growing categories, including essential dairy and plant-based products, waters, and specialised nutrition. Made Group, on the other hand, is an Australian-founded food and beverage company with a health-focused portfolio that includes high-protein ready-to-drink products, gut-health yoghurts, and coconut-based products and has operations across the APAC region.

The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and are expected to be completed in the second half of 2026. The Corrs team was led by Head of Corporate Sandy Mak, who was supported by corporate partner Shabarika Ajitkumar, alongside partners Cameron Blackwood, Costa Koutsis, Jack de Flamingh, Eugenia Kolivos, Jürgen Bebber, Mark McCowan, John Mosley, Stephen Price, Warren Scott, Nastasja Suhadolnik, Katrina Sleiman, Steven Rice, and Rosie Syme. This multidisciplinary team comprised various practices, including corporate, competition, tax, banking and finance, intellectual property, real estate, environment and planning, employment, labour and safety, financial services, regulatory, and dispute resolution.

Corrs worked closely with Danone's legal team and its global legal advisers, Latham & Watkins, led by partner Sidharth Bhasin, ensuring comprehensive advice on all Australian aspects of the transactions. Commenting on the matter, Sandy Mak said "We are pleased to have advised Danone on these significant acquisitions, which create additional growth opportunities for it in the health and nutrition space across the Asia-Pacific region." Mak further added, “These transactions reinforce Corrs’ strength in advising on complex, cross-border M&A transactions for global clients.”